McDowell finishes first round of French Open just one shot off the lead

GRAEME MCDOWELL IS one shot off the lead after his first round at the French Open in Paris.

The 2013 and 2014 champion slotted a birdie on the 18th to finish on a three-under-par 68, just one shot behind Welshman Bradley Dredge.

England’s Andy Sullivan also finished his round on three-under, while Shane Lowry is level after eight holes at the time of writing.

Paul Dunne is one over through 11.

In all, there are only 18 players under par for the tournament so far.

You can follow the French Open leaderboard here.

