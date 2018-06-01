Get out and active! Full body workouts you can do outdoors this summer

Why not make the most of the weather this long weekend?

THE MAIN FOCUS over the next few weeks should be to try to get out and active.

For me, getting out and active can involve anything from cycling, running or just going for a walk on your lunch break.

There is also the option of bringing your workout outside and with this in mind I’ve put together some routines that you can do outdoors with little or no equipment.

Like I’ve said before, you don’t need the best, most up-to-date equipment or gym to perform an effective workout.

Park gym bench

Almost every park dotted around Ireland now has gym some equipment.

Having access to a basic pull up bar or park bench is very useful and the options are endless when putting a workout together.

Here is an example of what I did and the emphasis was to move through this full circuit of exercises for 15 mins while resting for one minute at the end of each full routine.

This routine below will strengthen the legs and improve your upper body as well as working on some hamstring and core work.

Suspension trainer

This is another super tool that most gyms will have these days.

It’s also a very easy piece of equipment for home or the local park and is even something you can throw into your suitcase if you find yourself on the road a lot.

A simple set of gym rings or a TRX suspension trainer is a good brand but there are plenty of other affordable suspension trainers.

You simply hook the straps up to a door frame, tree or railing and you’re good to go.

The routine below is another full body routine consisting of squats, rear lunges, pulls, presses and a core combo at the end. All you need is 15 minutes so give it a go.

Kettlebell

The kettlebell is an excellent exercise tool and is something I recommend everybody to have about the house.

It’s perfect for a home or park workout, versatile and quite easy to bring on the road as you can perform so many movements with it.

I combined the jump rope, kettlebell, resistance band and the ab mat for a full body home workout routine here.

Ideally I would recommend you to go through this full routine and once it’s complete take a two-minute rest and repeat again for three to four rounds.

Pull up bar

Most public parks will have a bar just like this.

I’ve mentioned before the importance on working on your weaknesses and bringing in some skill work every now and then. A lot of the clients I train initially are unable to hit a full pull or chin up and it is a goal they really want to achieve.

With a little time and practice towards the goal you will be able to achieve your first full pull up.

The video below includes some good advice on how you will be able to achieve your first full pull up this summer.

