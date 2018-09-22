This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder to fight on 1 December, says promoter

The venue’s yet to be decided.

By AFP Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 10:30 AM
Tyson Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at Windsor Park, Belfast in August.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Tyson Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at Windsor Park, Belfast in August.
Tyson Fury and WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder at Windsor Park, Belfast in August.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TYSON FURY WILL challenge Deontay Wilder for the American’s World Boxing Council heavyweight crown on December 1, a statement said Friday.

Promoters Haymon Boxing said in a statement reported by US media that Wilder and Fury would meet at a venue to be determined.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Staples Center in Los Angeles was a potential venue for the fight while Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was also in the running.

“WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against lineal champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster match-up of undefeated heavyweights on Saturday, December 1 live on Pay-Per-View,” Haymon boxing said.

“The contracts have been signed and the promotional tour will kick-off in London on 1 October. It continues with stops in New York City and Los Angeles.”

Wilder has 39 knockouts in 40 fights and has scored knockouts in each of his previous seven title defences. Fury, 30, is the former IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO heavyweight world champion. He remains undefeated in 27 fights.

The outspoken and controversial British fighter made his comeback earlier this year after a near two-and-a-half year absence, and immediately set his sights on a showdown with Wilder.

“I’ll go to Vegas for free and fight Wilder,” Fury said last month. “I’d rather have no money and win than 200 billion pounds and lose,” he added.

© – AFP 2018

About the author:

About the author
AFP

