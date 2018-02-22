  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 23 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA agree to 'establish stronger links'

After six months of negotations, the.three associations have announced draft memorandums of understanding.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 22 Feb 2018, 1:59 PM
11 hours ago 2,515 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3866162
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

THE GAA, CAMOGIE Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have announced draft memorandums of understanding that will strengthen the links between the organisations.

There have long been calls to align all three associations under the one umbrella, but they revealed today that after six months of discussions, the proposed memorandums to “establish stronger links” have been agreed upon.

“The memorandums reflect the shared vision of the three organisations for a new overall organisational model within which the games, ideals and aspiration of all three Associations are equally developed and promoted,” a joint statement read.

“They recognise areas of common interest and give the Camogie Association and the LGFA representation on GAA committees, and vice versa.

“The memorandums have been drafted to a similar template but differ in that they reflect the different stages that the organisations have reached in discussions on developing a new relationship.”

The central councils of each organisation must now sign off on the documents before they come into effect, with the Camogie Association (14 March), GAA (24 March) and LGFA (26 March) all meeting within the next month.

The agreement also states the parties will commit “to explore a framework for further integration at provincial, county and club level.”

It’s one of the final acts of Aogán Ó Fearghaíl’s term as GAA President. He stated: “We are all part of the same Gaelic games family and although we have our own identities within that family, we have so much in common.

“Working together we can truly claim to be a fully inclusive family organisation offering a sporting and cultural outlet for all members of the family.”

A view of Croke Park ahead of the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

LGFA president Marie Hickey added: “We have increased co-operation with each other at national level over the past number of years and we will effectively pool and use the resources available to our great associations. Working together in even greater harmony with the GAA will play a key role in our future plans.”

Camogie Association President Catherine Neary said: “The Camogie Association enjoys a long and historical relationship of co-operation and collaboration with the GAA and this memorandum of understanding provides the basis to further strengthen and formalise this relationship.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘We in the GAA want darkness and cover and, to me, that shows that there is a real problem’

Limerick hurler could face St Patrick’s Day club final and All-Ireland schools semi-final within 48 hours

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'I'm one of the greatest minds in football and I'm being wasted because of a lack of experience'
'There were doubts' - Rio Ferdinand admits Man Utd team-mates' uncertainty over David de Gea
'They told me he was 100%' - Mourinho questions medical staff after Herrera injury
FOOTBALL
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Arsenal fall to humiliating home defeat but progress in Europa League
Celtic crash out of Europe as birthday boy Ivanovic sparks second-leg turnaround
Keane defends Pogba as former United captain demands more from Lukaku and Sanchez
LEINSTER
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, heâs got to get to 50 caps somehow'
'When a guy comes out of the Academy for his first game, he’s got to get to 50 caps somehow'
Ringrose returns for Leinster as Frawley set for first start against the Kings
'I kind of feel blessed that I got the opportunity to see what the real working world is like'
MANCHESTER UNITED
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
SIX NATIONS
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
'A big thing is putting things in perspective and it's something I do every minute'
Fergie time again, Porter pounces and more talking points as Ireland name side to face Wales
'I've been talking to Chris for three or four years, he's been a long-term project'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie