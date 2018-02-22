GAA, Camogie Association and LGFA agree to 'establish stronger links'

THE GAA, CAMOGIE Association and Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have announced draft memorandums of understanding that will strengthen the links between the organisations.

There have long been calls to align all three associations under the one umbrella, but they revealed today that after six months of discussions, the proposed memorandums to “establish stronger links” have been agreed upon.

“The memorandums reflect the shared vision of the three organisations for a new overall organisational model within which the games, ideals and aspiration of all three Associations are equally developed and promoted,” a joint statement read.

“They recognise areas of common interest and give the Camogie Association and the LGFA representation on GAA committees, and vice versa.

“The memorandums have been drafted to a similar template but differ in that they reflect the different stages that the organisations have reached in discussions on developing a new relationship.”

The central councils of each organisation must now sign off on the documents before they come into effect, with the Camogie Association (14 March), GAA (24 March) and LGFA (26 March) all meeting within the next month.

The agreement also states the parties will commit “to explore a framework for further integration at provincial, county and club level.”

It’s one of the final acts of Aogán Ó Fearghaíl’s term as GAA President. He stated: “We are all part of the same Gaelic games family and although we have our own identities within that family, we have so much in common.

“Working together we can truly claim to be a fully inclusive family organisation offering a sporting and cultural outlet for all members of the family.”

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

LGFA president Marie Hickey added: “We have increased co-operation with each other at national level over the past number of years and we will effectively pool and use the resources available to our great associations. Working together in even greater harmony with the GAA will play a key role in our future plans.”

Camogie Association President Catherine Neary said: “The Camogie Association enjoys a long and historical relationship of co-operation and collaboration with the GAA and this memorandum of understanding provides the basis to further strengthen and formalise this relationship.”

