Football finals and hurling semis - here are the dates, times and venues for this weekend's GAA

TIPPERARY WILL HOST Limerick in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening (7pm) for the first of this year’s National Hurling League semi-finals.
The second semi-final between Wexford and Kilkenny has been scheduled for a Sunday afternoon throw-in at 2pm in Wexford Park.
Meanwhile, Croke Park will host a back-to-back double-header of football league finals on Saturday and Sunday.
Carlow meet Laois in the Division 4 decider at 3pm on Saturday, followed by the Division 3 final between Armagh and Fermanagh at 5pm.
On Sunday, the Division 2 final between Cavan and Roscommon throws in at Headquarters at 2pm, followed by the Division 1 final which sees unbeaten Galway come up against Dublin at 4pm.
Saturday March 31
Masita Croke Cup Final
- Presentation College, Athenry v St Kieran’s, Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 5pm
Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final*
- Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm
Allianz Football League Division Two
- Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, Newry, 3pm
- Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 3pm
Allianz Football League Division Three Final*
- Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 5pm
Allianz Football League Division Four Final*
- Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm
Sunday April 1
Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final*
- Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Allianz Football League Division One Final*
- Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm
Allianz Football League Division Two Final*
- Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2pm
* E.T and winner on the day, if required
Updated 14.43: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Dublin as the 2017 football league champions; Kerry won the 2017 league.
