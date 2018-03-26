Football finals and hurling semis - here are the dates, times and venues for this weekend's GAA

Dublin and Galway: Division 1 final set for Sunday at 4pm.

TIPPERARY WILL HOST Limerick in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening (7pm) for the first of this year’s National Hurling League semi-finals.

The second semi-final between Wexford and Kilkenny has been scheduled for a Sunday afternoon throw-in at 2pm in Wexford Park.

Meanwhile, Croke Park will host a back-to-back double-header of football league finals on Saturday and Sunday.

Carlow meet Laois in the Division 4 decider at 3pm on Saturday, followed by the Division 3 final between Armagh and Fermanagh at 5pm.

On Sunday, the Division 2 final between Cavan and Roscommon throws in at Headquarters at 2pm, followed by the Division 1 final which sees unbeaten Galway come up against Dublin at 4pm.

Saturday March 31

Masita Croke Cup Final

Presentation College, Athenry v St Kieran’s, Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 5pm

Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final*

Tipperary v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 7pm

Allianz Football League Division Two

Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, Newry, 3pm

Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda, 3pm

Allianz Football League Division Three Final*

Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park, 5pm

Allianz Football League Division Four Final*

Carlow v Laois, Croke Park, 3pm

Sunday April 1

Allianz Hurling League Semi-Final*

Wexford v Kilkenny, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm

Allianz Football League Division One Final*

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

Allianz Football League Division Two Final*

Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park, 2pm

* E.T and winner on the day, if required

Updated 14.43: An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Dublin as the 2017 football league champions; Kerry won the 2017 league.

