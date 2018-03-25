LIVE: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 25 March, 2018
21,100 Views 1 Comment
Half-time scores

Division 1
Dublin 0-8 Monaghan 1-5
Donegal 0-9 Mayo 0-6
Kildare 0-5 Galway 0-8
Tyrone 0-10 Kerry 0-9

Division 2
Roscommon 0-10 Cork 1-7
Meath 2-6 Down 0-8
Clare 3-7 Louth 0-6
Cavan 0-6 Tipperary 1-5

Division 3
Longford 0-7 Fermanagh 0-6
Sligo 0-5 Derry 1-4
Westmeath 1-6 Offaly 1-8

Division 4
Leitrim 1-7 Wicklow 0-5

Tyrone 0-9 Kerry 0-9

Niall Morgan brings Tyrone level.

Cavan 0-5 Tipperary 1-4

Not long until half-time.

Tyrone 0-7 Kerry 0-9

Cathal McShane points for Tyrone, who are playing against the breeze in the first-half.

Roscommon 0-9 Cork 1-6 

John O’Rourke brings Cork level.

Kildare 0-4 Galway 0-8

Eanna O’Connor, the Kerry native, reduces the gap to four.

Dublin 0-8 Monaghan 1-5

Conor McCarthy curls over a free for the Farney.

Tyrone 0-6 Kerry 0-9

Mattie Donnelly with a pointed free.

Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-8

The league finalists lead by five.

Donegal 0-8 Mayo 0-5

McBrearty sends over Donegal’s seventh score in-a-row.

Tyrone 0-4 Kerry 0-7

Mikey Geaney sends Kerry three in front.

Donegal 0-7 Mayo 0-5

McBrearty and Gallagher bag a score apiece for the hosts.

Donegal 0-5 Mayo 0-5

Jamie Brennan swings over a stunning point to bring Donegal on level terms.

Dublin 0-6 Monaghan 1-3

John Small sends over the equaliser for Dublin.

Meath 2-2 Down 0-1

The Royals still in control at Pairc Tailteann.

Cavan 0-3 Tipperary 1-3

Sweeney is putting on a clinic for the Premier who lead by three.

Roscommon 0-7 Cork 0-2

The Rossies are in complete control in Dr Hyde Park.

Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-5

The Tribe lead by two.

Tyrone 0-3 Kerry 0-5

Lee Brennan reduces the gap for Tyrone.

Donegal 0-3 Mayo 0-5

Gallagher reduces the gap to two.

GOAL! Vinny Corey hits the net for Monaghan, who lead Dublin by 1-3 to 0-5.

Tyrone 0-2 Kerry 0-3

Stephen O’Brien fists a score for the Kingdom.

Donegal 0-2 Mayo 0-5 

Andy Moran blazes over the bar with a sniff of a goal chance there. Ciaran Thompson responds with a score for Donegal.

Roscommon 0-3 Cork 0-2

Diarmuid Murtagh swings over a free as Roscommon move into the lead.

Dublin 0-3 Monaghan 0-2

The Dubs lead by one.

Meath 2-0 Down 0-0

Graham Reilly hits the net for Meath’s second goal inside the opening few minutes. Stunning start.

Donegal 0-1 Mayo 0-4

Good start by Mayo and Kevin McLoughlin sends them two in front. Moments later Diarmuid O’Connor forces a good save from Shaun Patton and Moran slots over.

Tyrone 0-2 Kerry 0-2

Ronan O’Neill drops a free over the bar for Tyrone.

Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-2

Cathal Sweeney lands his second score of the afternoon.

Donegal 0-1 Mayo 0-1

Frank McGlynn equalises for the hosts.

Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-1

Galway have taken an early lead in Newbridge.

Dublin 0-1 Monaghan 0-1

Dean Rock levels us up in Croke Park.

Donegal 0-0 Mayo 0-1

Andy Moran gives Mayo a good start with the first point of the game.

Clare 1-0 Louth 0-0

Jamie Malone hits an 11th-minute goal to send the Banner into the lead.

We’ll also bring you half-time and full-time scores from Division 3 and Division 4. There were four games played at 1pm that have just finished up.

Full-time scores

Division 3
Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-8

Division 4
London 1-13 Waterford 1-16
Carlow 0-8 Laois 1-6
Limerick 0-12 Antrim 1-13

Welcome to today’s football liveblog. Here are the main games we’ll be keeping an eye on today. They’re all 3pm throw-ins:

Division 1
Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park
Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey
Kildare v Galway, Newbridge
Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park

Division 2
Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park 
Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann 
Clare v Louth, Cusack Park
Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni

