LIVE: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker

Mayo and Donegal are fighting for their Division 1 lives in Ballybofey from 3pm.
Liveblog
Half-time scores
Division 1
Dublin 0-8 Monaghan 1-5
Donegal 0-9 Mayo 0-6
Kildare 0-5 Galway 0-8
Tyrone 0-10 Kerry 0-9
Division 2
Roscommon 0-10 Cork 1-7
Meath 2-6 Down 0-8
Clare 3-7 Louth 0-6
Cavan 0-6 Tipperary 1-5
Division 3
Longford 0-7 Fermanagh 0-6
Sligo 0-5 Derry 1-4
Westmeath 1-6 Offaly 1-8
Division 4
Leitrim 1-7 Wicklow 0-5
Tyrone 0-9 Kerry 0-9
Niall Morgan brings Tyrone level.
Cavan 0-5 Tipperary 1-4
Not long until half-time.
Tyrone 0-7 Kerry 0-9
Cathal McShane points for Tyrone, who are playing against the breeze in the first-half.
Roscommon 0-9 Cork 1-6
John O’Rourke brings Cork level.
Kildare 0-4 Galway 0-8
Eanna O’Connor, the Kerry native, reduces the gap to four.
Dublin 0-8 Monaghan 1-5
Conor McCarthy curls over a free for the Farney.
Tyrone 0-6 Kerry 0-9
Mattie Donnelly with a pointed free.
Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-8
The league finalists lead by five.
Donegal 0-8 Mayo 0-5
McBrearty sends over Donegal’s seventh score in-a-row.
Tyrone 0-4 Kerry 0-7
Mikey Geaney sends Kerry three in front.
Donegal 0-7 Mayo 0-5
McBrearty and Gallagher bag a score apiece for the hosts.
Donegal 0-5 Mayo 0-5
Jamie Brennan swings over a stunning point to bring Donegal on level terms.
Dublin 0-6 Monaghan 1-3
John Small sends over the equaliser for Dublin.
Meath 2-2 Down 0-1
The Royals still in control at Pairc Tailteann.
Cavan 0-3 Tipperary 1-3
Sweeney is putting on a clinic for the Premier who lead by three.
Roscommon 0-7 Cork 0-2
The Rossies are in complete control in Dr Hyde Park.
Kildare 0-3 Galway 0-5
The Tribe lead by two.
Tyrone 0-3 Kerry 0-5
Lee Brennan reduces the gap for Tyrone.
Donegal 0-3 Mayo 0-5
Gallagher reduces the gap to two.
GOAL! Conor Sweeney buries a penalty for Tipperary!
GOAL! Vinny Corey hits the net for Monaghan, who lead Dublin by 1-3 to 0-5.
Tyrone 0-2 Kerry 0-3
Stephen O’Brien fists a score for the Kingdom.
Donegal 0-2 Mayo 0-5
Andy Moran blazes over the bar with a sniff of a goal chance there. Ciaran Thompson responds with a score for Donegal.
Roscommon 0-3 Cork 0-2
Diarmuid Murtagh swings over a free as Roscommon move into the lead.
Dublin 0-3 Monaghan 0-2
The Dubs lead by one.
Meath 2-0 Down 0-0
Graham Reilly hits the net for Meath’s second goal inside the opening few minutes. Stunning start.
Donegal 0-1 Mayo 0-4
Good start by Mayo and Kevin McLoughlin sends them two in front. Moments later Diarmuid O’Connor forces a good save from Shaun Patton and Moran slots over.
Tyrone 0-2 Kerry 0-2
Ronan O’Neill drops a free over the bar for Tyrone.
Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-2
Cathal Sweeney lands his second score of the afternoon.
Donegal 0-1 Mayo 0-1
Frank McGlynn equalises for the hosts.
Kildare 0-0 Galway 0-1
Galway have taken an early lead in Newbridge.
Dublin 0-1 Monaghan 0-1
Dean Rock levels us up in Croke Park.
Donegal 0-0 Mayo 0-1
Andy Moran gives Mayo a good start with the first point of the game.
Clare 1-0 Louth 0-0
Jamie Malone hits an 11th-minute goal to send the Banner into the lead.
Here’s how Dublin and Monaghan are named to start, but as ever expect changes prior to throw-in:
We’ll also bring you half-time and full-time scores from Division 3 and Division 4. There were four games played at 1pm that have just finished up.
Full-time scores
Division 3
Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-8
Division 4
London 1-13 Waterford 1-16
Carlow 0-8 Laois 1-6
Limerick 0-12 Antrim 1-13
Welcome to today’s football liveblog. Here are the main games we’ll be keeping an eye on today. They’re all 3pm throw-ins:
Division 1
Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park
Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey
Kildare v Galway, Newbridge
Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park
Division 2
Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park
Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann
Clare v Louth, Cusack Park
Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni
