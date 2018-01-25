Poll: Who do you think will claim the 2018 hurling league title?

Noel McGrath and Johnny Coen in action in last year's hurling league final.

THE LATE JANUARY starting point is earlier than usual for the hurling league that starts this weekend.

It’s a compressed schedule for the leading counties this weekend ahead of the final which takes place on Saturday 24 March.

Galway are the defending league champions and the current Liam MacCarthy Cup holders are the favourites to celebrate again after the spring action concludes.

Last year’s beaten finalists Tipperary will be aiming to land a title they last won a decade ago with Waterford, Kilkenny and Cork ranked next in that order in the betting markets.

Do you think the league trophy will be lifted a member of that quintet or will an outside force triumph?

Let us know.

