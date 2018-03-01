GAA confirm all 33 of the weekend's inter-county league games have been postponed

Updated at 13:10

THE GAA HAVE announced that all 33 Allianz Football and Hurling League games this weekend have been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

All games in #CrokePark have been postponed this weekend; details of the revised fixtures will be issued on Mon, 5 March. Stay safe & warm everyone. #GAA pic.twitter.com/wWnwQeDx1H — Croke Park (@CrokePark) March 1, 2018

Croke Park had initially stated they would make a call on the weekend’s games on Friday, but the severity of the weather saw them push forward that decision.

Dublin’s clash with Kerry in Croke Park was one of six Allianz Football League matches down for decision on Saturday, with 10 scheduled for Sunday along with 17 Allianz Hurling League games.

In a statement released this afternoon, the GAA said:

“A fully revised fixtures programme to cover the remaining rounds of the Allianz Leagues will be issued on Monday 5 March. For the moment, the following should be noted as broad principles:

“Round 5 of the Allianz Hurling League will now take place next weekend (10/11 March)

“The Division 1 Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals will move to the weekend of 17/18 March, the semi-finals to the weekend of 24/25 March and the Allianz Hurling League final to 31 March.

“Round 5 of the Allianz Football League – due to be played this weekend – will move to 10/11 March.”

The weekend’s Post Primary Schools games have also been called off.

Meanwhile, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have announced that the weekend’s Lidl National League fixtures have also been postponed.

The Camogie Association earlier confirmed the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League games are off, as well as the weekend’s All-Ireland club camogie fixtures.

Unfortunately Sunday's @AIB_GAA All-Ireland Senior & Intermediate Club Championships Finals have been postponed due to the current severe weather. Details of the re-arrangement of these Finals and ticketing arrangements will be finalised and announced next week. pic.twitter.com/EKtNzo0r7x — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) March 1, 2018 Source: Camogie Association /Twitter

