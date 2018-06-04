Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

IT WAS ANOTHER bumper weekend of GAA action and more leading performers were recognised for their exploits.

Saturday night’s double-bill of hurling on Sky Sports saw Joe Canning, who struck 0-12, rewarded for his performance as Galway saw off Wexford, and Seamus Flanagan, the Limerick youngster who bagged 0-5, honoured for his display in their draw with Cork.

Yesterday is was the turn of RTÉ’s Sunday Game to provide the coverage with a pair of defenders receiving the honours. Brendan Maher was in exceptional form at wing-back as Tipperary stormed back to claim a draw against Waterford with the Deise pair of Pauric Mahony and Jamie Barron also nominated for their displays.

The Sunday Game panel pick their man-of-the-match from the trilling encounter between Tipperary and Waterford. pic.twitter.com/4TWr5laKM6 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) June 3, 2018 Source: The Sunday Game /Twitter

Earlier Fermanagh had shocked Monaghan late on in their Ulster semi-final with their defensive anchor Che Cullen getting the nod ahead of his team-mate Eoin Donnelly and opponent Drew Wylie.

