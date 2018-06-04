This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

Galway, Limerick, Fermanagh and Tipperary players recognised for their exploits.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 4 Jun 2018, 8:15 AM
37 minutes ago 981 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4052079
Flanagan, Canning, Cullen and Maher landed the man-of-the-match awards this weekend.
Image: INPHO
Flanagan, Canning, Cullen and Maher landed the man-of-the-match awards this weekend.
Image: INPHO

IT WAS ANOTHER bumper weekend of GAA action and more leading performers were recognised for their exploits.

Saturday night’s double-bill of hurling on Sky Sports saw Joe Canning, who struck 0-12, rewarded for his performance as Galway saw off Wexford, and Seamus Flanagan, the Limerick youngster who bagged 0-5, honoured for his display in their draw with Cork.

Yesterday is was the turn of RTÉ’s Sunday Game to provide the coverage with a pair of defenders receiving the honours. Brendan Maher was in exceptional form at wing-back as Tipperary stormed back to claim a draw against Waterford with the Deise pair of Pauric Mahony and Jamie Barron also nominated for their displays.

Earlier Fermanagh had shocked Monaghan late on in their Ulster semi-final with their defensive anchor Che Cullen getting the nod ahead of his team-mate Eoin Donnelly and opponent Drew Wylie.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the encounters on Saturday and Sunday? Let us know.

