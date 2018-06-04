Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the weekend's GAA action?

IT WAS ANOTHER bumper weekend of GAA action and more leading performers were recognised for their exploits.
Saturday night’s double-bill of hurling on Sky Sports saw Joe Canning, who struck 0-12, rewarded for his performance as Galway saw off Wexford, and Seamus Flanagan, the Limerick youngster who bagged 0-5, honoured for his display in their draw with Cork.
Yesterday is was the turn of RTÉ’s Sunday Game to provide the coverage with a pair of defenders receiving the honours. Brendan Maher was in exceptional form at wing-back as Tipperary stormed back to claim a draw against Waterford with the Deise pair of Pauric Mahony and Jamie Barron also nominated for their displays.
Earlier Fermanagh had shocked Monaghan late on in their Ulster semi-final with their defensive anchor Che Cullen getting the nod ahead of his team-mate Eoin Donnelly and opponent Drew Wylie.
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the encounters on Saturday and Sunday? Let us know.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Fixture details confirmed for the 2018 Connacht and Munster senior football finals
‘We don’t want any discussion about referee’s decisions’ – Waterford boss looking ahead
COMMENTS (2)