We take you through all the live action from these crunch ties in the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers.
Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry.
The familiar foes meet once again in this year’s decider, as the Kingdom aim to secure an impressive sixth Munster title under the stewardship of Éamonn Fitzmaurice.
The weather is radiant at Páirc Uí Chaoimh — definitely shorts weather — with just under an hour to go before throw-in.
41 mins: Mayo 0-10 Tipperary 1-7
Chris Barrett hits his second wide and Mayo’s third in all so far. Mayo look to be attacking with a bit more purpose here in the early stages of the second half.
40 mins: Mayo 0-10 Tipperary 1-7
Tipperary players get a huge ovation as they go in at half-time leading Mayo by 1-7 to 0-8.— Kevin O'Brien (@Kevobrien7) June 23, 2018
Mayo’s Seamie O’Shea gone off inured and Colm Boyle black-carded.
Big second-half on the cards. pic.twitter.com/pgn7O0jnvE
39 mins: Mayo 0-10 Tipperary 1-7
We’re level for the fourth time in this game following Cillian O’Connor’s fifth free.
38 mins: Mayo 0-9 Tipperary 1-7
Evan Regan comes on for Kevin McLoughlin as a blood sub following a collision with Robbie Kiely.
37 mins: Mayo 0-9 Tipperary 1-7
Jason Doherty on target again and that is exactly the start Mayo need, particularly with Tipperary trying to sniff out a goal in the early stages of the second half.
35 mins: Carlow 1-02 Tyrone 0-8
The game is back underway in Carlow too!
35 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7
Second half is underway. Can Tipperary see this one out or will Mayo’s experience pull them through?
Second half is on the way in both games
The Ref and Officials back out on the pitch a big crowd of approx 8,000 spectators in Dr Cullen Park.— Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) June 23, 2018
Lots of drama in that first half.
Tipperary are playing some brilliant football, with Quinlivan causing a lot of trouble in that forward line.
Mayo have suffered two major setbacks in that first half following the loss of Seamie O’Shea to an injury, while Colm Boyle is gone with a black card.
Meanwhile, Carlow trail Tyrone by three points in front of a home crowd. Stay with us for all the second half action coming up soon.
HT: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7
40 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7
Black Card!!
Colm Boyle’s game is over after for a body check challenge. With Seamie O’Shea already gone, this is a huge blow for them.
It looks like Cian Hanley is coming into make his third championship appearance.
HT: Carlow 1-2 Tyrone 0-8
Tyrone hold a three-point lead at the interval.
38 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7
And the point stands. Mayo launch an immediate counter attack but they get nothing from it.
And in the end they earn a free.
37 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-6
Superb fetch from Michael Quinlivan. He swivels and shoots on the turn but the umpires are unsure and Hawk Eye is called into service for the first time this evening.
34 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-6
Conor Sweeney doesn’t connect with a free well at all, but there were some dissenting voices from the Mayo crowd when it was awarded.
Things are getting a little bit physical between the sides and Philip Austin becomes the first player to be booked in this game.
Five minutes added time to be played.
33 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-6
Cillian O’Connor hits his fourth of the game from a free to keep Mayo in touch of Tipperary.
30 mins: Carlow 1-2 Tyrone 0-6
Tyrone hold a slender lead in a low-scoring affair.
Sport :— KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) June 23, 2018
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship@Carlow_GAA 1-02@TyroneGAALive 0-06
1st Half 30 Mins
With thanks to @EPTIRL
31 mins: Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-6
Jack Kennedy cuts through the Mayo cover and taps the ball over the bar and Tipperary lead by two as we head towards the break.
Tipperary will be very happy with their first half performance if they can keep this up before the half-time whistle.
Tom Parsons watching on.
29 mins: Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-5
Seamie O’Shea is on the ground receiving treatment for a knock to the shoulder. It’s not looking good as Diarmuid O’Connor prepares to come on.
O’Shea leaves the pitch to a huge round of applause. And O’Connor comes into the action.
The Mayo set-up is interesting.— Kevin O'Brien (@Kevobrien7) June 23, 2018
Brian Fox is sweeping for Tipp, so Mayo were using Lee Keegan as a third midfielder. After 19 mins he switched with Keith Higgins to man mark Philip Austin.
27 mins: SAVE!!
Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-5
Great save from David Clarke, but Liam McGrath gets something from a move by scoring a free. Mayo’s defence looks a bit brittle and Tipperary are really stretching them.
26 mins: Carlow 1-02 Tyrone 0-5
It’s level pegging between Carlow and Tyrone with half-time looming.
24 mins: Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-4
Jason Doherty earns a free for Mayo after keeping the ball from trickling out over the line. Brilliant work and Cillian O’Connor compliments his effort with a well-taken free from close range.
23 mins: Mayo 0-6 Tipperary 1-4
James Durcan gets his shot on target and that’s an important point for Mayo.
22 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-4
That’s a third wide for Tipperary from Bill Maher and they may live to regret those misses.
21 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-4
Peter Sweeney puts Tipp two point in front and they are looking very strong at this stage of the game.
GOAL!!
Carlow 1-2 Tyrone 0-3
Darragh O’Brien edges Carlow into a two-point lead.
18 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-2
Lee Keegan fouls Philip Austin in a scoreable position and Austin is still down receiving some treatment but hopefully he will be able to continue.
16 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-2
Lovely score from Kevin McLoughlin to put the sides on level terms again. Great effort off his left boot and that was a much-needed response from Mayo, their first in 10 minutes.
13 mins: Carlow 0-2 Tyrone 0-3
Tyrone take the lead in Netwatch Cullen Park.
13 mins: Mayo 0-4 Tipperary 1-2
Surprising miss from an O’Connor free. Mayo needed a point just to settle themselves but O’Connor failed to connect with it and Tipperary continue to hold a one-point lead.
11 mins: Mayo 0-4 Tipperary 1-2
Austin pops over his second point of the evening to put Tipperary into the lead. Great score as Tipp score 1-2 without reply.
GOAL!
Mayo 0-4 Tipperary 1-1
Michael Quinlivan hits the back of the net for Tipperary after a brilliant long ball into the Mayo penalty area.
7 mins: Mayo 0-04 Tipperary 0-1
Important response from Tipperary through Philip Austin after Aidan O’Shea got his second of the game.
7 mins: Carlow 0-01 Tyrone 0-01
Paul Broderick opens Carlow’s account with a free, while Richie Donnelly levels in the 7th minute.
5 mins: Mayo 0-3 Tipperary 0-0
Great score from Aidan O’Shea to get Mayo’s first point from play following another free from O’Connor.
Good start for Stephen Rochford’s men.
2 mins: Mayo 0-1 Tipperary 0-0
Cillian O’Connor puts Mayo in front with an early free.
1 min: Tipperary 0-0 Mayo 0-0
We’re underway in Semple Stadium!
Meanwhile, Monaghan defeated Waterford comfortably in the earlier All-Ireland SFC qualifier today.
The final scoreline was Monaghan 5-21 Waterford 0-9.
Change on the Mayo team
James Durcan replaces Cian Hanley before throw-in.
Mayo make their way onto the field.
Here come the lads. #mayogaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/7tqNlbFPoG— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 23, 2018
We’re getting close to the 5pm throw-ins so while you wait, have a read of this piece from The42′s Kevin O’Brien, who asks some key questions about some of the teams competing in the qualifiers this evening.
Are Tyrone waiting to be put out of their misery, can Mayo still win Sam and are Kildare back?
Carlow
1. Robbie Molloy
2. Chris Crowley
3. Shane Redmond
4. Conor Lawlor
5. Jordan Morrissey
6. Daniel St Ledger
7. Ciarán Moran
8. Seán Murphy
9. Eoghan Ruth
10. Seán Gannon
11. Darragh Foley
12. Diarmuid Walshe
13. Paul Broderick
14. Darragh O’Brien
15. John Murphy
Over now to the All-Ireland qualifier showdown in Netwatch Cullen Park, where Carlow welcome Tyrone.
Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan
2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Cathal McCarron
5. Michael McKernan
6. Frank Burns
7. Peter Harte
8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Declan McClure
10. Mattie Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Conor Meyler
13. Cathal McShane
14. Richard Donnelly
15. Connor McAliskey
Subs:
16. M O’Neill
17. R Brennan
18. M Cassidy
19. H Loughran
20. C McCann
21. A McCrory
22. HP McGeary
23. K McGeary
24. P McNulty
25. R O’Neill
26. R Sludden
Tipperary
1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)
5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)
8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)
10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)
13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
Subs:
16. Ciaran Kenrick
17. Kevin O’Halloran
18. Liam Boland
19. Kevin Fahey
20. Paddy Codd
21. George Hannigan
22. Philip Austin
23. Jason Lonergan
24. Colm O’Shaughnessy
25. Luke Boland
26. David McGrath
We look at the Semple Stadium clash first, which is starting at 5pm. Here is how Mayo are named to line out.
Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Lee Keegan (Westport)
10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)
13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)
Subs:
16. Rob Hennelly
17. Caolan Crowe
18. David Drake
19. Shane Nally
20. Eoin O’Donoghue
21. Danny Kirby
22. Conor O’Shea
23. Evan Regan
24. Conor Loftus
25. Diarmuid O’Connor
26. James Durcan
Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of today’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier action.
There are six games coming up this evening around the country, including two intriguing clashes between Carlow and Tyrone, and Mayo and Tipperary.
Tyrone come into their tie on the back of a dramatic extra-time victory over Meath, while Carlow suffered a disappointing defeat to Laois in the Leinster SFC semi-final.
Meanwhile, Mayo put 5-19 past Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds two weeks ago, and they are facing a Tipperary side who will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cork in the Munster semi-final.
We want you to get involved in the conversation as we go through the live action this evening, so post a comment in the section below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell who will be taking you through the coverage this evening.
We’ll have team line-ups coming up in a few minutes, as well as any changes to the starting teams before the throw-ins.
