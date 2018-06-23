4:32PM

Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of today’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier action.

There are six games coming up this evening around the country, including two intriguing clashes between Carlow and Tyrone, and Mayo and Tipperary.

Tyrone come into their tie on the back of a dramatic extra-time victory over Meath, while Carlow suffered a disappointing defeat to Laois in the Leinster SFC semi-final.

Meanwhile, Mayo put 5-19 past Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds two weeks ago, and they are facing a Tipperary side who will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cork in the Munster semi-final.

We’ll have team line-ups coming up in a few minutes, as well as any changes to the starting teams before the throw-ins.