This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 23 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

28,291 Views 9 Comments
Share

Hello! And welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s Munster SFC final between Cork and Kerry.

The familiar foes meet once again in this year’s decider, as the Kingdom aim to secure an impressive sixth Munster title under the stewardship of Éamonn Fitzmaurice.

The weather is radiant at Páirc Uí Chaoimh — definitely shorts weather — with just under an hour to go before throw-in.

41 mins: Mayo 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

Chris Barrett hits his second wide and Mayo’s third in all so far. Mayo look to be attacking with a bit more purpose here in the early stages of the second half.

40 mins: Mayo 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

39 mins: Mayo 0-10 Tipperary 1-7

We’re level for the fourth time in this game following Cillian O’Connor’s fifth free.

38 mins: Mayo 0-9 Tipperary 1-7

Evan Regan comes on for Kevin McLoughlin as a blood sub following a collision with Robbie Kiely.

37 mins: Mayo 0-9 Tipperary 1-7

Jason Doherty on target again and that is exactly the start Mayo need, particularly with Tipperary trying to sniff out a goal in the early stages of the second half.

35 mins: Carlow 1-02 Tyrone 0-8

The game is back underway in Carlow too!

35 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7

Second half is underway. Can Tipperary see this one out or will Mayo’s experience pull them through?

Second half is on the way in both games

Lots of drama in that first half.

Tipperary are playing some brilliant football, with Quinlivan causing a lot of trouble in that forward line.

Mayo have suffered two major setbacks in that first half following the loss of Seamie O’Shea to an injury, while Colm Boyle is gone with a black card.

Meanwhile, Carlow trail Tyrone by three points in front of a home crowd. Stay with us for all the second half action coming up soon.

40 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7

Black Card!!

Colm Boyle’s game is over after for a body check challenge. With Seamie O’Shea already gone, this is a huge blow for them.

It looks like Cian Hanley is coming into make his third championship appearance.

38 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-7

And the point stands. Mayo launch an immediate counter attack but they get nothing from it.

And in the end they earn a free.

37 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-6

Superb fetch from Michael Quinlivan. He swivels and shoots on the turn but the umpires are unsure and Hawk Eye is called into service for the first time this evening.

34 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-6

Conor Sweeney doesn’t connect with a free well at all, but there were some dissenting voices from the Mayo crowd when it was awarded.

Things are getting a little bit physical between the sides and Philip Austin becomes the first player to be booked in this game.

Five minutes added time to be played.

33 mins: Mayo 0-8 Tipperary 1-6

Cillian O’Connor hits his fourth of the game from a free to keep Mayo in touch of Tipperary.

30 mins: Carlow 1-2 Tyrone 0-6

Tyrone hold a slender lead in a low-scoring affair.

31 mins: Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-6

Jack Kennedy cuts through the Mayo cover and taps the ball over the bar and Tipperary lead by two as we head towards the break.

Tipperary will be very happy with their first half performance if they can keep this up before the half-time whistle.

29 mins: Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-5 

Seamie O’Shea is on the ground receiving treatment for a knock to the shoulder. It’s not looking good as Diarmuid O’Connor prepares to come on.

O’Shea leaves the pitch to a huge round of applause. And O’Connor comes into the action.

27 mins: SAVE!!

Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-5

Great save from David Clarke, but Liam McGrath gets something from a move by scoring a free. Mayo’s defence looks a bit brittle and Tipperary are really stretching them.

26 mins: Carlow 1-02 Tyrone 0-5

It’s level pegging between Carlow and Tyrone with half-time looming.

24 mins: Mayo 0-7 Tipperary 1-4

Jason Doherty earns a free for Mayo after keeping the ball from trickling out over the line. Brilliant work and Cillian O’Connor compliments his effort with a well-taken free from close range.

23 mins: Mayo 0-6 Tipperary 1-4

James Durcan gets his shot on target and that’s an important point for Mayo.

22 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-4

That’s a third wide for Tipperary from Bill Maher and they may live to regret those misses.

21 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-4

Peter Sweeney puts Tipp two point in front and they are looking very strong at this stage of the game.

GOAL!!

Carlow 1-2 Tyrone 0-3

Darragh O’Brien edges Carlow into a two-point lead.

18 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-2

Lee Keegan fouls Philip Austin in a scoreable position and Austin is still down receiving some treatment but hopefully he will be able to continue.

16 mins: Mayo 0-5 Tipperary 1-2

Lovely score from Kevin McLoughlin to put the sides on level terms again. Great effort off his left boot and that was a much-needed response from Mayo, their first in 10 minutes.

13 mins: Carlow 0-2 Tyrone 0-3

Tyrone take the lead in Netwatch Cullen Park.

13 mins: Mayo 0-4 Tipperary 1-2

Surprising miss from an O’Connor free. Mayo needed a point just to settle themselves but O’Connor failed to connect with it and Tipperary continue to hold a one-point lead.

11 mins: Mayo 0-4 Tipperary 1-2

Austin pops over his second point of the evening to put Tipperary into the lead. Great score as Tipp score 1-2 without reply.

Flag

GOAL! 

 

Mayo 0-4 Tipperary 1-1

Michael Quinlivan hits the back of the net for Tipperary after a brilliant long ball into the Mayo penalty area.

7 mins: Mayo 0-04 Tipperary 0-1

Important response from Tipperary through Philip Austin after Aidan O’Shea got his second of the game.

7 mins: Carlow 0-01 Tyrone 0-01

Paul Broderick opens Carlow’s account with a free, while Richie Donnelly levels in the 7th minute.

5 mins: Mayo 0-3 Tipperary 0-0

Great score from Aidan O’Shea to get Mayo’s first point from play following another free from O’Connor.

Good start for Stephen Rochford’s men.

2 mins: Mayo 0-1 Tipperary 0-0

Cillian O’Connor puts Mayo in front with an early free.

1 min: Tipperary 0-0 Mayo 0-0

We’re underway in Semple Stadium!

Meanwhile, Monaghan defeated Waterford comfortably in the earlier All-Ireland SFC qualifier today.

The final scoreline was Monaghan 5-21 Waterford 0-9.

Change on the Mayo team

James Durcan replaces Cian Hanley before throw-in.

Carlow

1. Robbie Molloy

2. Chris Crowley
3. Shane Redmond
4. Conor Lawlor

5. Jordan Morrissey
6. Daniel St Ledger
7. Ciarán Moran

8. Seán Murphy
9. Eoghan Ruth

10. Seán Gannon
11. Darragh Foley
12. Diarmuid Walshe

13. Paul Broderick
14. Darragh O’Brien
15. John Murphy

Over now to the All-Ireland qualifier showdown in Netwatch Cullen Park, where Carlow welcome Tyrone.

Tyrone
1. Niall Morgan

2. Padraig Hampsey
3. Ronan McNamee
4. Cathal McCarron

5. Michael McKernan
6. Frank Burns
7. Peter Harte

8. Colm Cavanagh
9. Declan McClure

10. Mattie Donnelly
11. Niall Sludden
12. Conor Meyler

13. Cathal McShane
14. Richard Donnelly
15. Connor McAliskey

Subs:
16. M O’Neill
17. R Brennan
18. M Cassidy
19. H Loughran
20. C McCann
21. A McCrory
22. HP McGeary
23. K McGeary
24. P McNulty
25. R O’Neill
26. R Sludden

Tipperary
1. Evan Comerford (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

2. Shane O’Connell (Golden-Kilfeacle)
3. John Meagher (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Alan Campbell (Moyle Rovers)

5. Bill Maher (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
6. Robbie Kiely (Carbery Rangers)
7. Jimmy Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Liam Casey (Cahir)
9. Steven O’Brien (Ballina)

10. Josh Keane (Golden-Kilfeacle)
11. Jack Kennedy (Clonmel Commercials)
12. Brian Fox (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill)

13. Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen)
14. Michael Quinlivan (Clonmel Commercials)
15. Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:
16. Ciaran Kenrick
17. Kevin O’Halloran
18. Liam Boland
19. Kevin Fahey
20. Paddy Codd
21. George Hannigan
22. Philip Austin
23. Jason Lonergan
24. Colm O’Shaughnessy
25. Luke Boland
26. David McGrath

We look at the Semple Stadium clash first, which is starting at 5pm. Here is how Mayo are named to line out.

Mayo
1. David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

2. Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
3. Ger Cafferkey (Ballina Stephenites)
4. Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

5. Colm Boyle (Davitts)
6. Stephen Coen (Hollymount/Carramore)
7. Patrick Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

8. Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
9. Lee Keegan (Westport)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
11. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
12. Cian Hanley (Ballaghaderreen)

13. Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
14. Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber – captain)
15. Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

Subs:
16. Rob Hennelly
17. Caolan Crowe
18. David Drake
19. Shane Nally
20. Eoin O’Donoghue
21. Danny Kirby
22. Conor O’Shea
23. Evan Regan
24. Conor Loftus
25. Diarmuid O’Connor
26. James Durcan

Hello and welcome along to The42′s coverage of today’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier action.

There are six games coming up this evening around the country, including two intriguing clashes between Carlow and Tyrone, and Mayo and Tipperary.

Tyrone come into their tie on the back of a dramatic extra-time victory over Meath, while Carlow suffered a disappointing defeat to Laois in the Leinster SFC semi-final.

Meanwhile, Mayo put 5-19 past Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds two weeks ago, and they are facing a Tipperary side who will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Cork in the Munster semi-final.

We want you to get involved in the conversation as we go through the live action this evening, so post a comment in the section below or send a tweet to @Shin_Farrell who will be taking you through the coverage this evening.

We’ll have team line-ups coming up in a few minutes, as well as any changes to the starting teams before the throw-ins.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
The Mexican fans at the World Cup who took a cardboard cutout friend to Russia
Lukaku and Hazard star with a brace each as Belgium crush Tunisia in seven goal contest
Brilliant Musa double inspires Nigeria to victory as Group D is blown wide open
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
Leaked England team gives Panama no advantage, insists Gomez
On your bike! Iceland physio returning home from World Cup after cycling accident
Former Anfield star Jose Enrique reveals brain tumour surgery
IRELAND
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
Series success and squad development - Schmidt comes up trumps
'I think all the juice is used up after that half': Schmidt hails Ireland character after deep dig in Sydney
Schmidt's Ireland cling on to secure thrilling series success in Australia
BRAZIL
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Could we see a shock World Cup winner for the first time since 1954?
Neymar's tears worry nervous Brazilians
Liam Brady and Richie Sadlier were at odds after VAR helped overturn Neymar's penalty claim
ARGENTINA
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Messi and Argentina's World Cup hopes are still alive - here's how they can progress
Around 400 Argentina football fans were left heartbroken in Temple Bar last night
Argentina deny reports players want manager out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie