Dublin: 19 °C Sunday 10 June, 2018
Donegal 0-3 Down 0-0

9 mins – Paddy McBrearty sends another free over the bar for Donegal and their lead is stretched to three points with just under ten minutes played.

Dublin 0-4 Longford 0-3

8 mins – Now then, a fine score from distance via the right boot of Donal McElligott flies over the head of Stephen Cluxton between the posts and over the bar. A superb strike.

Dublin 0-4 Longford 0-2

7 mins – Points from Robbie Quinn and Micky Quinn cut the deficit to one. A good spell for Longford keeps them within touching distance, however Paddy Andrews flies up the other end with a score of his own.

Donegal 0-2 Down 0-0

5 mins – Paul Brennan and Michael Murphy with a pair of points has Declan Bonner’s side two to the good early on in Clones.

Dublin 0-3 Longford 0-0

3 mins – In the blink of an eye scores from Philly McMahon, Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny has the Dubs three points up in as many minutes. A mini-blitz.

Players and management have arrived in Clones. Throw-in coming up shortly.

The Down players arrive in Clones Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Mark McHugh and the Donegal players arrive

It’s all over at Croke Park and Laois have booked their place in the Leinster SFC final, beating Carlow by four points.

Here’s the Longford lineup for today’s clash with Dublin. Throw-in is due in just under 15 minutes.

Darragh Foley kicks over a free for Carlow and the deficit is three points with four minutes of injury time to go.

Another point for Laois and they lead by four points with just one minute of normal time to go. John O’Loughlin with the score.

Still three points separating the sides with stoppage time approaching. It’s Laois 0-10 — 0-7 Carlow as it stands. Will there be late drama?

Gareth Dillion and Paul Broderick Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Graham Brody with Darragh Foley and Brendan Kavanagh

Ciaran Moran and John Murphy

Laois’s lead is extended to three points as Donie Kingston swings over a free. It’s 0-10 to 0-7 as it stands with just five minutes to go at Croke Park.

Team news for today’s clash between Dublin and Longford sees Jim Gavin name an unchanged side from the one which inflicted a heavy defeat on Wicklow at O’Moore Park in the quarter-finals.

Dublin XV versus Longford:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

Paul Broderick kicks another score for Carlow, who are keeping within reach. His side trail by just one point with 20 minutes played in the second-half.

Brian Glynn gets Laois’s first score of the second half, keeping the difference at two points.

The second-half is underway between Carlow and Laois, with a quick score right out the blocks cutting the deficit to just two points — Laois lead 0-6 to 0-4.

John O'Loughlin under pressure from the Carlow defence Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Hello! And welcome to today’s football match tracker, where we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the action in Croke Park and in Clones with two decisive provincial semi-finals at stake.

Dublin take on Longford at HQ in Leinster while Donegal meet Down at Clones.

One spot in that Ulster decider has already been filled of course, with Fermanagh stunning Monaghan last weekend to reach a first provincial final since 2008.

In Leinster, meanwhile, either Dublin or Longford will take on the winners of this intriguing battle unfolding between Carlow and Laois, where Turlough O’Brien’s side currently trail by 0-3 to 0-6 at half-time.

We’ll keep you updated with how that one unfolds as we build towards the 4pm throw-ins.

Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

