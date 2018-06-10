There are two intriguing provincial semi-finals in Leinster and Ulster this afternoon, as Dublin and Longford meet in Croke Park while Donegal and Down do battle in Clones.
Donegal 0-3 Down 0-0
9 mins – Paddy McBrearty sends another free over the bar for Donegal and their lead is stretched to three points with just under ten minutes played.
Con O’Callaghan and Daniel Mimnagh battle for the ball.
Dublin 0-4 Longford 0-3
8 mins – Now then, a fine score from distance via the right boot of Donal McElligott flies over the head of Stephen Cluxton between the posts and over the bar. A superb strike.
Dublin 0-4 Longford 0-2
7 mins – Points from Robbie Quinn and Micky Quinn cut the deficit to one. A good spell for Longford keeps them within touching distance, however Paddy Andrews flies up the other end with a score of his own.
Donegal 0-2 Down 0-0
5 mins – Paul Brennan and Michael Murphy with a pair of points has Declan Bonner’s side two to the good early on in Clones.
Dublin 0-3 Longford 0-0
3 mins – In the blink of an eye scores from Philly McMahon, Con O’Callaghan and Ciaran Kilkenny has the Dubs three points up in as many minutes. A mini-blitz.
THROW-IN: We’re underway at Croke and Park and in Clones!
Players and management have arrived in Clones. Throw-in coming up shortly.
FT: Laois 0-12
Carlow 0-8
Not a great game but Laois deserving winners. They are into a Leinster final for the first time since 2007.
It’s all over at Croke Park and Laois have booked their place in the Leinster SFC final, beating Carlow by four points.
Full Time. Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Laois 0-12 Carlow 0-8
Laois are back in the Leinster final for first time since 2007, where they will play either @DubGAAOfficial or @OfficialLDGAA. 2nd semi-final throws in at 4pm
Here’s the Longford lineup for today’s clash with Dublin. Throw-in is due in just under 15 minutes.
Longford team
Darragh Foley kicks over a free for Carlow and the deficit is three points with four minutes of injury time to go.
4 minutes of injury time in Croke Park as Carlow win free to narrow the gap to three points - David Conway in for John O'Loughlin - a kick of the ball would make it extra time
Another point for Laois and they lead by four points with just one minute of normal time to go. John O’Loughlin with the score.
Leinster SFC Semi Final (2nd half, 69min) Carlow 0-7 (7) Laois 0-11 (11)
Still three points separating the sides with stoppage time approaching. It’s Laois 0-10 — 0-7 Carlow as it stands. Will there be late drama?
Longford team having pre match walk about on the pitch in Croker
Laois’s lead is extended to three points as Donie Kingston swings over a free. It’s 0-10 to 0-7 as it stands with just five minutes to go at Croke Park.
2nd Half - 29 mins. Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Laois 0-10 Carlow 0-7
Donie Kingson on target with a free and Laois go three ahead again
And here are the teams in Clones as Donegal take on Down.
Team news for today’s clash between Dublin and Longford sees Jim Gavin name an unchanged side from the one which inflicted a heavy defeat on Wicklow at O’Moore Park in the quarter-finals.
Dublin XV versus Longford:
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
Check out the Dublin starting XV for tomorrow's Leinster Semi-Final against Longford!
Paul Broderick kicks another score for Carlow, who are keeping within reach. His side trail by just one point with 20 minutes played in the second-half.
2nd Half - 17 mins. Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final: Laois 0-7 Carlow 0-6
Paul Broderick pops over his first from play
Brian Glynn gets Laois’s first score of the second half, keeping the difference at two points.
Leinster SFC Semi Final
15mins 2nd Half
Laois: 0-7(7)
Carlow: 0-5(5)
The second-half is underway between Carlow and Laois, with a quick score right out the blocks cutting the deficit to just two points — Laois lead 0-6 to 0-4.
Hello! And welcome to today’s football match tracker, where we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the action in Croke Park and in Clones with two decisive provincial semi-finals at stake.
Dublin take on Longford at HQ in Leinster while Donegal meet Down at Clones.
One spot in that Ulster decider has already been filled of course, with Fermanagh stunning Monaghan last weekend to reach a first provincial final since 2008.
In Leinster, meanwhile, either Dublin or Longford will take on the winners of this intriguing battle unfolding between Carlow and Laois, where Turlough O’Brien’s side currently trail by 0-3 to 0-6 at half-time.
We’ll keep you updated with how that one unfolds as we build towards the 4pm throw-ins.
