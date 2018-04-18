Here are the 6 nominees for the GAA player of the month awards

THE NOMINEES FOR April’s PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month award have been announced, with Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny and Tipperary all represented.

Jason Forde, Damien Comer, TJ Reid and Ciaran Kilkenny are among the nominees.

Galway forward Damien Comer and Dublin duo Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton have been nominated on the football front.

In the running for the hurling accolade are Kilkenny pair TJ Reid and Paddy Deegan, while Tipperary’s Jason Forde has also been included.

Comer kicked three points in Galway’s narrow Division 1 final defeat to Dublin, while Kilkenny and Fenton shone for Jim Gavin’s side as they collected another national title.

Reid (0-15) and Forde (2-12) were in sublime scoring form during the top flight hurling decider, and Paddy Deegan gave an outstanding display for the Cats at corner-back.

The winners will be announced on 23 April, but who do you think should collect the prizes?

