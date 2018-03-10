Cavan, Armagh and Carlow remain top as Offaly and Limerick record first league wins

Allianz Football League Division 2

Cavan 0-17 Derry 0-14

DOWN MANAGER EAMONN Burns was sent to the stands for the second half as Cavan pulled away through late scores from replacements Seanie Johnston, Dara McVeety, Raymond Gallligan and Conor Bradley respectively.

Burns was given his marching orders after appearing to clash with a member of the Cavan backroom staff.

Down led by a single score at half-time, but victory in an entertaining game sees Cavan, for whom Gearoid McKieran scored four points from play, move a step closer to an immediate return to the top flight.

Allianz Football League Division 3

Armagh 1-15 Down 0-14

Armagh cantered to a fifth straight victory to move clear atop Division three at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening.

On 17 minutes, Andrew Murnin reacted quickest when Gregory McCabe’s attempt at a point rebounded off the post, drilling the ball into the net for the only goal of the game.

It proved decisive as Armagh stole a march on Fermanagh, who’ll play catch-up tomorrow ahead of a potential Croker decider later this month.

Andrew Murnin was on the mark for Kieran McGeeney's men Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Wexford 1-10 Offaly 1-13

Both teams had lost their first four games of the Division 3 campaign prior to today’s encounter, but Cian Donohue’s first-half goal went a long way to securing the two points for Offaly at Innovate Wexford Park.

Nick Doyle’s goal for the hosts arrived three minutes from time, but was met with further Offaly scores by Nigel Dunne and sub Shane Tierney as Stephen Wallace’s men got off the mark.

Allianz Football League Division 4

Carlow 1-17 Wicklow 0-12

Good win for @Carlow_GAA tonight against Wicklow. Some great scores and defending.. #CarlowRising pic.twitter.com/dFh9q3or01 — steve byrne (@steve2byrne37) March 10, 2018

With Antrim not in action this weekend, Carlow recorded their fifth consecutive win at Netwatch Cullen Park to move further clear atop Division 4.

Paul Broderick finished with 1-7 of his side’s tally – his goal arriving in the 21st minute – as Carlow moved to within a win (versus Antrim next Sunday) of securing promotion to Division 3.

Dean Healy was sent off for the visitors which put a further dent in Wicklow’s efforts to recover the deficit.

Limerick 2-10 Waterford 2-9

Limerick responded to their heavy defeat to Leitrim in the last round to record a first league win at the at the Staker Wallace grounds this evening.

Jamie Lee’s first-half strike was cancelled out by a Gavin Crotty penalty for the visitors, and when Michael Curry fired home it seemed Waterford were on course for an away win.

Limerick’s Shane Cusack had other ideas, however, and his levelling goal in the 67th minute was complemented by Sean McSweeney’s score moments later.