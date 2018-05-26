Wins for Kilkenny, Kildare and Carlow in Leinster MHC

KILKENNY MINORS EARNED a comfortable 1-26 to 1-12 win over Laois on Friday night at Moore Park in the Leinster MHC.
The Cats had established an eight-point lead by half-time, and their opponents never looked like mounting a comeback after the break, with aÂ Chris Korff goal sealing the victory for his side.
At St Conleths Park, Kildare secured a similarly comprehensive victory, beating MeathÂ 1-21 to 0-13.
An evenly-fought first-half finished with the scores level â€” 1-6 to 0-9 â€” before the hosts pulled away impressively after the break.
Finally, the highest scoring match of the night at PÃ¡irc Tailteann saw Carlow overcome Down 3-23 to 2-7.
It was a relatively one-sided affair, with Carlow having all but sealed victory by half-time, as they led 3-11 to 1-3.
