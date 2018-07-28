This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 28 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McCarthy's point saves Clare to force draw with Galway in All-Ireland semi-final thriller

An epic clash in Croke Park went to extra-time.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 28 Jul 2018, 7:35 PM
41 minutes ago 9,274 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/4153173

Galway 1-30
Clare 1-30

(After extra-time)

Fintan Oâ€™Toole reports from Croke Park

AFTER OVER A hundred minutes of action, it ended as it had started with Galway and Clare inseparable.

Jonathan Glynn and Patrick O’Connor Galway's Johnny Glynn in action against Clare's Patrick O'Connor. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Substitute Jason McCarthy was the hero, snapping over a point after Clare had patiently worked the ball upfield deep into the additional minutes of extra-time. It appeared as if Johnny Coen, who had missed a chance at the end of normal time, had notched the critical point for Galway to propel them into an All-Ireland final moments before.

But Clare, terrific throughout in testing the reigning Liam MacCarthy Cup holders, got a positive result that their performance merited. A replay beckons next weekend. Galway will hope for positive news on the fitness of Gearoid McInerney and Joe Canning, two lynchpins of their side that limped off with injuries.

Galway underlined their early dominance when pouncing for the first goal of the game in the 15th minute. Johnny Glynnâ€™s presence caused difficulties for the Clare rearguard and after they failed to clear their lines, the sliotar spun loose for Conor Cooney to collect and charge through before finishing neatly to the net. A Canning point a minute later had them 1-7 to 0-1 in front.

But Galwayâ€™s work was undone regularly by their shooting in front of the posts. They had amassed 12 wides by half-time and as a result only enjoyed a 1-10 to 0-9 advantage.

Conor Cooney scores past goalkeeper Donal Tuohy Galway's Conor Cooney bagged the opening goal of the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Clare got themselves back into contention, aided by Colm Galvinâ€™s form when he moved to a sweeper role. They hit five points on the bounce between the 18th and 28th minutes, with Galway mustering no reply.

Clare were magnificent in the second half as they wiped out that four-point interval advantage Galway possessed. John Conlon again emerged as their talisman by raising four white flags from play, despite the close attentions of Galwayâ€™s defensive cornerstone Daithi Burke. Conlon brought them level in the 53rd minute, Peter Duggan did likewise in the 55th minute and the teams were locked together once more when Ian Galvin scored in the 62nd minute.

Padraic Collins and Adrian Tuohey Clare's Podge Collins tries to get past Galway's Adrian Tuohy.

However it appeared as if Galway had made a decisive break when Canning, Niall Burke and David Burke all tacked on scores to push them three ahead. Clare came strong when it mattered with Tony Kelly, Conlon and Duggan weighing in with the points that sent this to extra-time.

In the additional periods, Galway went in front 1-26 to 0-27 at the midway mark. Then Clare were spurred on by an 82nd minute goal as Aron Shanagher lashed a shot to the net. It was frenetic stuff. Jason Flynn pointing to bring Galway level, Duggan and Shane Oâ€™Donnell nudging Clare two clear.

Galway came strong again with Flynn (2) and Coen contributing the points. They had a foot in the final before McCarthy salvaged something for Clare. Round two next Sunday in Thurles.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-12 (0-6f, 0-2 sideline), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Conor Cooney 1-1, Conor Whelan, David Burke, Jason Flynn (0-1f) 0-3 each, Johnny Coen 0-2, Jonathan Glynn, Niall Burke 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 0-14 (0-11f), John Conlon 0-4, Aron Shanagher 1-0, Shane Oâ€™Donnell, Tony Kelly (0-1 sideline) 0-3 each, Ian Galvin 0-2, David Reidy, Colm Galvin, David Fitzgerald, Jason McCarthy 0-1 each.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomasâ€™)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas)
12. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan)

Subs

22. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree) for Joseph Cooney (52)
17. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry) for McInerney (inj) (53)
25. Jason Flynn (Tommie Larkins) for Conor Cooney (62)
18. SeÃ¡n Loftus (Turloughmore) for Tuohy (start of extra-time)
10. Joseph Cooney for David Burke (81)
14. Conor Cooney for Whelan (start of second-half extra-time)
26. Davey Glennon (Mullagh) for Canning (inj) (82)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)
3. David McInerney (Tulla)
4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)
7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)
9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)
11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g Inis)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)
14. John Conlon (Clonlara)
15. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g Inis)

Subs

19. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Malone (48)
25. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for Collins (58)
23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Reidy (61)
26. Aron Shanagher (Wolfe Tones) for Oâ€™Donnell (67)
21. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Shanahan (start of second-half extra-time)
15. Shane Oâ€™Donnell for McGrath (82)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
Excellent season for Ireland shows that 7s is very much here to stay
'It's the dream start, but it's only a start' - More to come from 'magnificent' Ireland
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Ã–zil scores on Gunners return as impressive Arsenal thump PSG by four goals
Ã–zil scores on Gunners return as impressive Arsenal thump PSG by four goals
Wolves goalkeeper retires after year-long battle with leukemia
Monaco complete five-year deal for Russia's 22-year-old World Cup star
TOUR DE FRANCE
Wales celebrates as Geraint Thomas secures Tour de France victory on penultimate stage
Wales celebrates as Geraint Thomas secures Tour de France victory on penultimate stage
'There's nothing I can do to prove it': Thomas tells Sky critics victory will stand the test of time
Thomas stretches Tour de France lead as Ireland's Martin moves up to eighth
PREMIER LEAGUE
Klopp: Karius Champions League final nightmare didn't cause Alisson pursuit
Klopp: Karius Champions League final nightmare didn't cause Alisson pursuit
Everton cut their losses and sell Dutch midfielder Klaassen to German club after disastrous spell
People can say I'm fat but I'm built like Wayne Rooney - Shaw ready to silence critics
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Cork City send ex-Ireland U21 defender out on loan to Finn Harps
Cork City send ex-Ireland U21 defender out on loan to Finn Harps
Hoban says spitting incident sparked red card confusion
'I don't think I was physically and mentally ready to go over to England'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie