1-9 for Flynn as Galway defeat Dublin to set up promotion battle with Limerick

Galway 1-20

Dublin 1-14

Paul Keane​ reports from Parnell Park

JASON FLYNN STRUCK an impressive 1-9 at Parnell Park, 1-3 of which came from play, as Allianz league title holders Galway took another step towards promotion back to the top flight.

Micheal Donoghue’s All-Ireland holders were rarely out of their comfort zone in north Dublin where they led from pillar to post to claim their fourth consecutive Division 1B win.

The result means that the Tribesmen can return to Division 1A if they beat in-form Limerick in Round 5 next weekend in Salthill.

But all is not lost for Dublin who slipped to a third loss in four games and must now defeat Laois next weekend to be sure of avoiding a relegation play-off.

Boss Pat Gilroy felt it was the best they’ve battled so far and they cut a seven-point deficit at one stage in the first-half down to just two mid way through the second-half.

There was still just three points between the teams with 66 minutes on the clock though four late Galway points in a row from Flynn, Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion and Niall Burke eased the visiators home.

Galway rarely moved out of third gear for the most part and will expect the intensity and quality to rise significantly when they take on Limerick.

Galway were without Joe Canning, David Burke and Joseph Cooney due to injuries and expect the trio to miss out again next weekend.

Flynn was one of three late additions to the Galway side with Aidan Harte, Cooney and Davey Glennon making way and the powerful forward made his mark straight away.

Flynn hit four early points that helped Galway open up a 0-9 to 0-2 lead and Dublin looked to be in real trouble.

But 1-1 from the Dubs in first-half stoppage time, the goal a fine solo effort from Danny Sutcliffe, pulled them right back into it and they trailed by just 0-13 to 1-5 at the break.

Dublin’s momentum continued on through the second-half when they matched Galway virtually score for score.

Paul Winters continued to punish errant Galway defending with free conversions and Tomas Connolly and Ronan Hayes got on the score sheet too.

The margin was down to just two after 53 minutes but a Flynn goal, when he latched onto a long ball down field from Mannion, halted Dublin’s fightback.

Liam Rushe came on and won a penalty for Dublin which was expertly saved by Galway goalkeeper James Skehill.

Rushe was later taken off with a recurrence of a rib injury though there was plenty for Dublin to be optimistic about generally with a spirited display that kept Galway on their toes throughout.

Scorers for Galway: Jason Flynn 1-9 (0-6f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Sean Loftus, Padraig Mannion and Niall Burke 0-2 each, Brian Concannon 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Winters 0-9 (0-8f, 0-01 65), Danny Sutcliffe 1-1, Fiontan MacGib, Tomas Connolly, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland 0-1 each.

Galway

1. James Skehill

2. Adrian Tuohy

3. John Hanbury

17. Jack Grealish

5. Shane Cooney

6. Gearoid McInerney

4. Padraig Mannion

8. Johnny Coen

9. Sean Loftus

14. Conor Cooney

10. Cathal Mannion

12. Niall Burke

13. Conor Whelan

25. Jason Flynn

22. Brian Concannon.

Subs

15. Davey Glennon for Concannon (12-15)

23. Eanna Burke for Loftus (45)

Glennon for Cooney (59).

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth

3. Bill O’Carroll

4. Eoghan O’Donnell

7. Darren Kelly

6. Chris Crummey

5. Shane Barrett

8. Tomas Connolly

9. Fiontan MacGibb

12. Paul Crummey

11. Conal Keaney

10. Danny Sutcliffe

15. Paul Winters

14. Ryan O’Dwyer

13. Ronan Hayes.

Subs

23. Liam Rushe for O’Dwyer (42)

22. Fionn O Riain Broin for P Crummey (47)

18. Cian Boland for Keaney (60)

19. James Madden for Kelly (63)

25. Paul Ryan for Rushe (68).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!