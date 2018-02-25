  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 26 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1-9 for Flynn as Galway defeat Dublin to set up promotion battle with Limerick

A six-point success for the All-Ireland champions in Parnell Park today.

By Paul Keane Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 6:02 PM
8 hours ago 7,650 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3871843
Galway's Jason Flynn in action against Dublin's Bill O'Carroll.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Galway's Jason Flynn in action against Dublin's Bill O'Carroll.
Galway's Jason Flynn in action against Dublin's Bill O'Carroll.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Galway 1-20
Dublin 1-14

Paul Keane​ reports from Parnell Park

JASON FLYNN STRUCK an impressive 1-9 at Parnell Park, 1-3 of which came from play, as Allianz league title holders Galway took another step towards promotion back to the top flight.

Micheal Donoghue’s All-Ireland holders were rarely out of their comfort zone in north Dublin where they led from pillar to post to claim their fourth consecutive Division 1B win.

The result means that the Tribesmen can return to Division 1A if they beat in-form Limerick in Round 5 next weekend in Salthill.

But all is not lost for Dublin who slipped to a third loss in four games and must now defeat Laois next weekend to be sure of avoiding a relegation play-off.

Boss Pat Gilroy felt it was the best they’ve battled so far and they cut a seven-point deficit at one stage in the first-half down to just two mid way through the second-half.

There was still just three points between the teams with 66 minutes on the clock though four late Galway points in a row from Flynn, Brian Concannon, Cathal Mannion and Niall Burke eased the visiators home.

Galway rarely moved out of third gear for the most part and will expect the intensity and quality to rise significantly when they take on Limerick.

Galway were without Joe Canning, David Burke and Joseph Cooney due to injuries and expect the trio to miss out again next weekend.

Flynn was one of three late additions to the Galway side with Aidan Harte, Cooney and Davey Glennon making way and the powerful forward made his mark straight away.

Flynn hit four early points that helped Galway open up a 0-9 to 0-2 lead and Dublin looked to be in real trouble.

But 1-1 from the Dubs in first-half stoppage time, the goal a fine solo effort from Danny Sutcliffe, pulled them right back into it and they trailed by just 0-13 to 1-5 at the break.

Dublin’s momentum continued on through the second-half when they matched Galway virtually score for score.

Paul Winters continued to punish errant Galway defending with free conversions and Tomas Connolly and Ronan Hayes got on the score sheet too.

The margin was down to just two after 53 minutes but a Flynn goal, when he latched onto a long ball down field from Mannion, halted Dublin’s fightback.

Liam Rushe came on and won a penalty for Dublin which was expertly saved by Galway goalkeeper James Skehill.

Rushe was later taken off with a recurrence of a rib injury though there was plenty for Dublin to be optimistic about generally with a spirited display that kept Galway on their toes throughout.

Scorers for Galway: Jason Flynn 1-9 (0-6f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Sean Loftus, Padraig Mannion and Niall Burke 0-2 each, Brian Concannon 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Winters 0-9 (0-8f, 0-01 65), Danny Sutcliffe 1-1, Fiontan MacGib, Tomas Connolly, Ronan Hayes and Cian Boland 0-1 each.

Galway

1. James Skehill

2. Adrian Tuohy
3. John Hanbury
17. Jack Grealish

5. Shane Cooney
6. Gearoid McInerney
4. Padraig Mannion

8. Johnny Coen
9. Sean Loftus

14. Conor Cooney
10. Cathal Mannion
12. Niall Burke

13. Conor Whelan
25. Jason Flynn
22. Brian Concannon.

Subs

15. Davey Glennon for Concannon (12-15)
23. Eanna Burke for Loftus (45)
Glennon for Cooney (59).

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth
3. Bill O’Carroll
4. Eoghan O’Donnell

7. Darren Kelly
6. Chris Crummey
5. Shane Barrett

8. Tomas Connolly
9. Fiontan MacGibb

12. Paul Crummey
11. Conal Keaney
10. Danny Sutcliffe

15. Paul Winters
14. Ryan O’Dwyer
13. Ronan Hayes.

Subs

23. Liam Rushe for O’Dwyer (42)
22. Fionn O Riain Broin for P Crummey (47)
18. Cian Boland for Keaney (60)
19. James Madden for Kelly (63)
25. Paul Ryan for Rushe (68).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Waterford pick up first league points of the season with victory over 14-man Cork

Davy Fitzgerald enjoys win over his native Clare after dominant Wexford second-half

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Keane
@keanepaul11
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Mourinho keen to bury Conte hatchet with handshake
Super sub Lingard scores decisive winner as Man United put champions to the sword
Kane strikes late to rescue Spurs and strengthen hopes of a top-four spot
FOOTBALL
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Gary Neville blasts 'spineless' Arsenal after Wembley humiliation
Kompany: Winning EFL Cup makes injury nightmare worthwhile
Guardiola wins first trophy as Man City boss with clinical display in Carabao Cup final
IRELAND
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
'Anything over 44 minutes, we have won... anything 37 or below, they have won'
17 tweets every Irish person can relate to about getting older
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
SIX NATIONS
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
England and Scotland asked to explain tunnel incident involving Farrell and Wilson
Five-try Ireland show clinical edge to claim bonus-point win over Wales
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
WALES
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
Farrell outstanding, Ireland's depth delivers and a huge effort from the pack

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie