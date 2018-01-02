  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Galway call up 4 members of 2017 All-Ireland U21 final side for seasonal opener against Sligo

Kevin Walsh’s team are in action in the FBD League tomorrow night.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 5:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,527 Views No Comments
GALWAY MANAGER KEVIN Walsh has turned to some of the stars of last year’s team that reached the EirGrid All-Ireland U21 final as they prepare for the start of their 2018 senior campaign tomorrow night.

Sean Andy O Ceallaigh with Glenn O’Reilly Galway’s Sean Andy O Ceallaigh with Glenn O’Reilly of Dublin in last April's final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Galway travel to take on Sligo in Tourlestrane at 7pm in the FBD League with only three players – Declan Kyne, Cathal Sweeney and Thomas Flynn – who featured at some stage in last July’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kerry, picked to start on this occasion.

Walsh has predictably used the early January fixture then to give some new talent the chance to impress.

Four players who lost last year’s All-Ireland decider against Dublin in Tullamore are handed starting spots in goalkeeper Ronan Ó Beoláin, the highly-rated full-back Sean Andy Ó Ceallaigh, centre-forward Peter Cooke and wing-forward Sean Kelly.

There are some other experienced figures in the Galway starting side with centre-back Johnny Duane, wing-back David Wynne, full-forward Patrick Sweeney and Adrian Varley all having featured in the senior ranks in recent seasons.

Midfielder Kieran Duggan and corner-forward Frankie Burke, part of the Annaghdown side that almost stunned eventual Connacht champions Corofin in last year’s Galway senior semi-final, are both given the chance to impress.

Galway

1. Ronan Ó Beoláin (Micheál Breathnach)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna Leitir Mór)
4. Evan Wynne (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)
6. Johnny Duane (St James)
7. David Wynne (Moycullen)

8. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)
9. Kieran Duggan (Annaghdown)

10. John Maher (Salthill-Knocknacarra)
11. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
12. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

13. Frankie Burke (Annaghdown)
14. Patrick Sweeney (Killanin)
15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

Sligo

1. Aidan Devaney (Calry/St Joseph’s)

2. Eoin McHugh (St Molaise Gaels)
3. Eddie McGuinness (Tubbercurry)
4. Mikey Gordon (Easkey)

5. Keelan Cawley (Coolera-Strandhill)
6. Darragh Cummins (Calry/St Joseph’s)
7. Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (St Mary’s)

8. Patrick O’Connor (St Farnan’s)
9. Paul Kilcoyne (St Mary’s)

10. Neil Ewing (Drumcliffe Rosses Point)
11. Finnian Cawley (St Farnan’s)
12. Jodie O’Reilly (Geevagh)

13. Adrian Marren (Curry)
14. Pat Hughes (Geevagh)
15. Sean Carrabine (Castleconnor)

6 players from last year’s Leinster final team to start for Kildare in 2018 opener

Cork All-Ireland winner Sheehan to stay in Melbourne and take on new Aussie Rules role

