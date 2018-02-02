Whelan and Mannion back for Galway, while Sylvie Linnane's nephew makes his debut

GALWAY BOSS MICHEAL Donoghue has retained just seven players from the league opener for this weekend’s Division 1B fixture against Laois.

Source: Inpho

Galway defeated Antrim by three points and Donoghue has made a raft of changes with the notable inclusions of Padraig Mannion and Conor Whelan, both of whom picked up their first All-Stars last year.

Also in the team is Sean Linnane, nephew of Galway legend Sylvie, and 2015 All-Ireland winning minor Shane Bannon. Both Linnane and Bannon are newcomers to the Tribe squad for the 2018 season.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3. John Hanbury (Rahoon/Newcastle)

4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

5. Greg Lally (Gort)

6. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. Padraig Breheny (Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry)

10. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

11. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

12. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

15. Davey Glennon (Mullagh)

