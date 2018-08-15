This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 15 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: Can you recognise these Galway and Limerick hurlers from All-Ireland final days?

Let’s test your hurling knowledge.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 15 Aug 2018, 9:34 PM
2 hours ago 6,964 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4183206

Updated 15 minutes ago

pjimage (1) Source: INPHO

IT’S ALL-IRELAND hurling final week and a novel pairing with Galway and Limerick taking centre stage on Sunday in Croke Park.

Galway ended a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year, Limerick are aiming to end a 45-year barren spell this year.

Both counties have had their share of final outings but can you recognise some of the stars from those teams that previously featured in deciders?

Test your knowledge.

************************************

Can you identify this Galway player from their 2005 final against Cork?
INPHO
Niall Healy
Damien Hayes

David Forde
Ger Farragher
Do you know this Limerick hurler from the 1996 decider against Wexford?
INPHO
Ciarán Carey
Mike Houlihan

Gary Kirby
Barry Foley
Who is this Galway star that featured in 2001 against Tipperary?
INPHO
Fergal Healy
Ollie Fahy

Alan Kerins
Kevin Broderick
Any idea who this Limerick defender is from the 1994 final?
INPHO
Ger Hegarty
Dave Clarke

Mike Nash
Frankie Carroll
Do you know this Galway player that was a main man in the 1993 showdown with Kilkenny?
INPHO
Michael Coleman
Pat Malone

Joe Cooney
Michael McGrath
Which Limerick player from the 2007 final with Kilkenny is pictured here?
INPHO
Brian Begley
Andrew O'Shaughnessy

Ollie Moran
Mike Fitzgerald
A Galway defensive anchor from the 1988 battle with Tipperary. Can you identify him?
INPHO
Sylvie Linnane
Gerry McInerney

Pete Finnerty
Conor Hayes
Who is this Limerick defender from that 1996 meeting with Wexford?
INPHO
Stephen McDonagh
Mike Nash

Mark Foley
TJ Ryan
Any clue which Galway forward this is from the 2001 final?
INPHO
Eugene Cloonan
Mark Kerins

Joe Rabbitte
Richie Murray
Finally can you name this Limerick hurler from the 2007 All-Ireland decider?
INPHO
Damien Reale
Brian Geary

Stephen Lucey
Mike O'Brien
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
Share your result:
PA
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like hurling?
Share your result:

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Messi promises to do 'everything possible' to guide Barcelona back on top of Europe
    Messi promises to do 'everything possible' to guide Barcelona back on top of Europe
    Rodgers unimpressed by absence of 'fit' Boyata
    Disappointment for Celtic as Rodgers' men dumped out of Champions League
    HURLING
    All-Ireland winner Finnerty wary of Limerick's 'better bench' as Galway sit on brink of 'incredible feat'
    All-Ireland winner Finnerty wary of Limerick's 'better bench' as Galway sit on brink of 'incredible feat'
    'Galway were probably faltering in the last three games. I think Limerick will be very conscious of that'
    8 counties included as GAA to honour hurling stars of the 90s on All-Ireland final day
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    Ronaldo's overhead kick and Eriksen strike against Ireland up for Uefa Goal of the Season
    Ronaldo's overhead kick and Eriksen strike against Ireland up for Uefa Goal of the Season
    'That we managed to bring Ronaldo to Juventus is something exceptional' – Nedved
    Ronaldo scores on his Juventus debut as 5,000 fans cram in to see Portuguese superstar
    MUNSTER
    Munster conservative over Bleyendaal's return as JVG backs Carbery to be long-term 10
    Munster conservative over Bleyendaal's return as JVG backs Carbery to be long-term 10
    Munster coaches spend off-season in New Zealand in search of missing 1%
    'It's a World Cup year': Van Graan expects to see less of Munster's internationals this season

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie