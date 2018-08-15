Quiz: Can you recognise these Galway and Limerick hurlers from All-Ireland final days?

Source: INPHO

IT’S ALL-IRELAND hurling final week and a novel pairing with Galway and Limerick taking centre stage on Sunday in Croke Park.

Galway ended a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year, Limerick are aiming to end a 45-year barren spell this year.

Both counties have had their share of final outings but can you recognise some of the stars from those teams that previously featured in deciders?

Test your knowledge.

Can you identify this Galway player from their 2005 final against Cork? INPHO Niall Healy Damien Hayes

David Forde Ger Farragher Do you know this Limerick hurler from the 1996 decider against Wexford? INPHO Ciarán Carey Mike Houlihan

Gary Kirby Barry Foley Who is this Galway star that featured in 2001 against Tipperary? INPHO Fergal Healy Ollie Fahy

Alan Kerins Kevin Broderick Any idea who this Limerick defender is from the 1994 final? INPHO Ger Hegarty Dave Clarke

Mike Nash Frankie Carroll Do you know this Galway player that was a main man in the 1993 showdown with Kilkenny? INPHO Michael Coleman Pat Malone

Joe Cooney Michael McGrath Which Limerick player from the 2007 final with Kilkenny is pictured here? INPHO Brian Begley Andrew O'Shaughnessy

Ollie Moran Mike Fitzgerald A Galway defensive anchor from the 1988 battle with Tipperary. Can you identify him? INPHO Sylvie Linnane Gerry McInerney

Pete Finnerty Conor Hayes Who is this Limerick defender from that 1996 meeting with Wexford? INPHO Stephen McDonagh Mike Nash

Mark Foley TJ Ryan Any clue which Galway forward this is from the 2001 final? INPHO Eugene Cloonan Mark Kerins

Joe Rabbitte Richie Murray Finally can you name this Limerick hurler from the 2007 All-Ireland decider? INPHO Damien Reale Brian Geary

Finally can you name this Limerick hurler from the 2007 All-Ireland decider? INPHO Damien Reale Brian Geary

Stephen Lucey Mike O'Brien

