Quiz: Can you recognise these Galway and Limerick hurlers from All-Ireland final days?

Updated 15 minutes ago
IT’S ALL-IRELAND hurling final week and a novel pairing with Galway and Limerick taking centre stage on Sunday in Croke Park.
Galway ended a 29-year wait for the Liam MacCarthy Cup last year, Limerick are aiming to end a 45-year barren spell this year.
Both counties have had their share of final outings but can you recognise some of the stars from those teams that previously featured in deciders?
Test your knowledge.
************************************
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (4)