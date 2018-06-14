Conroy returns in only Galway change as they get set for Connacht battle with Roscommon

PAUL CONROY RETURNS to the starting Galway side named for Sunday’s Connacht senior football final against Roscommon.

Paul Conroy is back in the starting side for Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Conroy is selected at midfield alongside Thomas Flynn in the only change from the comprehensive semi-final win over Sligo with Peter Cooke making way.

Ten of the team that started in last year’s final loss to Roscommon in Pearse Stadium are included with full-back Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh, corner-back David Wynne, wing-back Seán Kelly, centre-forward Barry McHugh and corner-forward Ian Burke the new faces in the starting side. Wynne came on as a substitute in that game.

Roscommon had already named their side for the game with 12 survivors from their memorable victory last summer. Peter Domican, Cathal Compton and Donie Smith are the new faces.

Throw-in on Sunday in Dr Hyde Park is 4pm.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)

4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

7. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

8. Paul Conroy (St James)

9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown – captain)

15. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

