Dublin: 8 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Here's the draw for this year's Galway senior hurling quarter-finals

Liam Mellows are the defending champions out west.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 15 Oct 2018, 11:05 AM
38 minutes ago 1,025 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4286634
St Thomas, Gort, Liam Mellows and Sarsfields are all still in action.
Image: INPHO
St Thomas, Gort, Liam Mellows and Sarsfields are all still in action.
St Thomas, Gort, Liam Mellows and Sarsfields are all still in action.
Image: INPHO

REIGNING CHAMPIONS LIAM Mellows face a last eight tie against Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry while a repeat of the 2016 final could also be in store after the draw for the quarter-finals of this year’s Galway senior hurling championship was made yesterday.

In the wake of Galway’s narrow All-Ireland final loss, the focus shifted to club matters but the senior hurling group stages and the preliminary quarter-final ties had to conclude before reaching the quarter-final stage.

Yesterday’s knockout games saw the last eight start to take shape with Cappataggle, Sarsfields and Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry all booking their passage after securing victories. The game between Gort and Clarinbridge was postponed due to a bereavement in the latter club.

Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry’s reward is a tie with Liam Mellows, victors in last December’s county final and then their All-Ireland club hopes were ended by eventual champions Cuala in February at the semi-final stage.

2016 winners St Thomas, the club of Galway captain David Burke, will meet the winners of Gort and Clarinbridge. 2014 title winners Gort have lost the last two finals and could get a chance for revenge for the decider loss two years ago.

2015 county champions Sarsfields, who have Joseph Cooney in their ranks, will meet Castlegar while the remaining pairing will see Loughrea, with county man Johnny Coen in their line-up, facing Capptaggle, the club of Galway goalkeeper James Skehill. Loughrea last lifted the title in 2006 and have been denied in four finals since then.

Three of the quarter-finals will take place next Sunday along with the re-fixture of the game between Gort and Clarinbridge. The remaining quarter-final will likely take place the following weekend.

Galway SHC

Saturday 20 October
Quarter-final
Sarsfields v Castlegar, Kenny Park, Athenry, 3.30pm

Sunday 21 October
Preliminary quarter-final
Gort v Clarinbridge, Kenny Park, Athenry, 2pm

Quarter-finals
Loughrea v Cappataggle, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 1.30pm
Liam Mellows v Tynagh-Abbey-Duniry, Kenny Park, Athenry, 3.30pm

