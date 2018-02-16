First start of 2018 for McInerney comes as one of 4 Galway changes for Offaly tie

THE GALWAY TEAM that will start against Offaly in their Division 1B National Hurling League clash on Sunday has been named (throw-in 2pm).
Michéal Donoghue has opted for four changes to his side that will line out against the Faithful county at Pearse Stadium.
Gearoid McInerney — who starts for the first time this season, Shane Cooney, Sean Loftus and Paul Flaherty have all been introduced, while Shane Bannon, Greg Lally, Padraig Brehony and Sean Linnane make way after starting against Laois last time out.
St Thomas’ clubman Cooney makes his first start at senior level.
10 of Galway’s 2017 All-Ireland winning starting team are included.
Galway
1. James Skehill
2. Adrian Tuohy
3. John Hanbury
4. Padraig Mannion
5. Shane Cooney
6. Gearoid McInerney
7. Aidan Harte
8. Johnny Coen (Capt)
9. Sean Loftus
10. Cathal Mannion
11. Joseph Cooney
12. Paul Flaherty
13. Conor Whelan
14. Conor Cooney
15. Davey Glennon
