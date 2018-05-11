  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland champions Galway name one debutant as they open Leinster defence

Brian Concannon of Killimordaly makes his first championship start for the Tribesmen.

By Niall Kelly Friday 11 May 2018, 11:55 PM
28 minutes ago 686 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4008576
Concannon: championship debut.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Concannon: championship debut.
Concannon: championship debut.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

A FAMILIAR GALWAY side will open their defence of the Leinster senior hurling championship against Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday evening.

Micheál Donoghue has only made two changes to the side which beat Waterford to lift the All-Ireland last September, one of which sees a championship debut for Brian Concannon of Killimordaly at corner-forward.

James Skehill also returns in goal in place of Colm Callanan.

Galway (v Offaly)

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon/Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (capt, St Thomas’)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Just one change as Cody names his Kilkenny side for championship opener

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
Letter from Bilbao: Leinster feel a bond in the Basque Country
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
Just one change as Cody names his Kilkenny side for championship opener
Just one change as Cody names his Kilkenny side for championship opener
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Derby County a step closer to Premier League football with semi-final first-leg win
Derby County a step closer to Premier League football with semi-final first-leg win
'Wilfried Zaha is a £50 million to £70 million player'
Tottenham boss Pochettino will meet with key defender to discuss future

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie