All-Ireland champions Galway name one debutant as they open Leinster defence

A FAMILIAR GALWAY side will open their defence of the Leinster senior hurling championship against Offaly in Tullamore on Saturday evening.

Micheál Donoghue has only made two changes to the side which beat Waterford to lift the All-Ireland last September, one of which sees a championship debut for Brian Concannon of Killimordaly at corner-forward.

James Skehill also returns in goal in place of Colm Callanan.

Galway (v Offaly)

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. John Hanbury (Rahoon/Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree)

7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. David Burke (capt, St Thomas’)

10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

12. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

15. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

