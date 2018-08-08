This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 8 August, 2018
Good evening, and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of tonight’s Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship semi-final between Galway and Tipperary.

The sides go head-to-head at the Gaelic Grounds and throw-in there is 7.30pm (live on TG4). Tonight’s winners face Cork in the final.

We’ll be back shortly with team news.

Here’s how Galway manager Tony Ward and Tipp boss Liam Cahill have named their starting sides:

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)

2. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
4. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)

5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas) – captain
6. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell)
7. Jack Grealish (Gort)

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
9. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)

10. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)
11. Patrick Foley (Clarinbridge)
12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

13. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)
14. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

Tipperary

1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)

2. Podge Campion (Drom & Inch)
3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Cian Flanagan (Newport)
6. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)
7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
9. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s) – captain

10. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
11. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

13. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)
14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens)

Both sides are coming into this one very differently. Galway’s last outing was their Leinster final success, one which they won in the dying seconds of extra-time, while Tipperary are hoping to make amends after a 13-point Munster decider defeat to Cork.

The Rebels are of course waiting to meet tonight’s victors in the All-Ireland final after their 22-point win over Wexford on Saturday.

Throw-in has been pushed out to 7.45pm because the Galway team bus broke down, they’ve just said on TG4.

The pitch is looking well anyway.

A view of the Gaelic Grounds Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Tipperary have made a fair few changes to the starting team named in the programme:

Just over five minutes to go until throw-in. Remember this game is live on TG4.

Tipperary fans Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

1Mins

THROW-IN: Galway 0-0 Tipperary 0-0

Ball in, game on in Limerick.

2Mins

Tipperary 0-1 Galway 0-0

Tipp draw first blood even though it looked like Galway hit an early free over.

2Mins

Tipperary 0-2 Galway 0-0

Jake Morris fires over his second to give Tipp a nice start.

5Mins

Tipperary 0-2 Galway 0-1

After a nervy start and a few wides, the Tribe are off the mark. A Kevin Cooney free settles them.

7Mins

Tipperary 0-4 Galway 0-1

Tipp fire over two more, their latest a massive one from the hurl of Robert Byrne.

8Mins

Tipperary 0-4 Galway 0-2

A Niland free pulls one back for Galway.

10Mins

Tipperary 0-5 Galway 0-2

A lovely score straight from the puck-out. Cian Darcy wins it and splits the posts.

11Mins

Tipperary will be very happy with this start, they’re showing huge hunger after that disappointing loss in the Munster final. Galway meanwhile are still very nervous, they’ve only scored two points from nine attempts so far.

13Mins

Tipperary 0-5 Galway 0-3

Niland slots another free for the Tribesmen.

14Mins

Tipperary 0-6 Galway 0-3

Jake Morris fires over his third of the night, Tipp’s first from a free.

15Mins

Tipperary 0-7 Galway 0-4

Ger Browne with an inspirational score to push the Premier county on before Sean Loftus cancels it out at the other end.

17Mins

Tipperary 0-8 Galway 0-4

Tipperary are much more purposeful before the posts and it’s that man Ger Browne once again with a massive score from midfield.

19Mins

Tipperary 0-8 Galway 0-5

Sean Bleahane slots over a lovely score. He was Galway’s hero in the Leinster final as he scored a goal in the dying seconds of extra-time to break Wexford hearts.

20Mins

Tipperary 0-9 Galway 0-5

A Jake Morris free gives Tipperary a four-point advantage. They’re looking so much stronger than the last day.

21Mins

Tipperary 0-9 Galway 0-6

Clarinbridge’s Evan Niland with another free.

23Mins

Tipperary 0-10 Galway 0-7

Brian Concannon and Mark Kehoe trade scores at either end.

23Mins

Tipperary 0-10 Galway 0-8

Andrew Greaney with an inspirational effort. Much more clever there from Galway with good work in the build-up from Concannon.

23Mins

GOAL! Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe rattles the net.

25Mins

Tipperary 1-10 Galway 0-8

As Kehoe said last week, a Tipp team coming in as underdogs is a dangerous animal. A serious goal.

26Mins

Tipperary 1-11 Galway 0-8

Their captain Colin English tags on a follow-up point.

28Mins

Tipperary 1-12 Galway 0-8 

Jake Morris from the spot to extend Tipperary’s lead. That’s his fifth. Galway defender Jack Fitzpatrick was down injured there but he’s back on his feet.

28Mins

Tipperary 1-12 Galway 0-9

Concannon pulls one back for Galway. There was a lovely pass from Foley in the build-up but they’re chasing this game.

30Mins

Two minutes added on at the Gaelic Grounds.

30Mins

Tipperary 1-13 Galway 0-9

Jake Morris fires over another free. He’s on song tonight. Making it look so easy.

30Mins

RED CARD! Galway are down to 14 men after Concannon was given his marching orders for an off the ball incident.

30Mins

GOAL! It’s that man Morris… wow. This game is all go.

30Mins

HALF-TIME: Tipperary 2-13 Galway 0-9

What an ending to that half…..

30Mins

And we’re underway again.

31Mins

Tipperary 2-13 Galway 0-10

Galway off to the start they need as they pull one back.

33Mins

Few wides at both ends as the sides look to get going again.

36Mins

Tipperary 2-15 Galway 0-10 

Jake Morris splits the post once again from placed ball, and he follows it up with another from play moments later. A stunning performance from him tonight.

37Mins

Tipperary 2-15 Galway 0-11

Sean Loftus with a lovely score for Galway there.

39Mins

RED CARD! Mark Kehoe is sent walking following a collision with the Galway keeper. Both sides are down to 14.

40Mins

Galway keeper Eanna Murphy is back up on his feet but he’s coming off with Darragh Gilligan taking his place between the posts. Thoughts on the two red cards?

44Mins

Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-12

The sides trade scores.

44Mins

47Mins

Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-14

Galway pull two back, the second a free off the hurl of Niland. Fresh legs are being called in.

48Mins

Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-15

Four in-a-row for Galway. Good work from Fintan Burke followed up by a Thomas Monaghan point from play. Much needed.

48Mins

GOAL! Jack Canning has got a touch to it and it’s in the Tipperary net.

50Mins

Tipperary 2-16 Galway 1-15

And just like that it’s a four-point game in Limerick. The noise levels have gone up something serious, we have a game on our hands. Some ball in from Jack Grealish and it’s Canning with the crucial touch.

50Mins

Galway 2-16 Tipperary 1-16

Tony Ward’s side get another point and it’s a three-point game with just under 10 minutes to go.

53Mins

Tipperary 2-16 Galway 1-15

Just to clarify there, there’s four points in it. 53 minutes gone. Having some problems with the scoreboard.

55Mins

Tipperary 2-17 Galway 1-15

We’ve had some stoppages there with injuries and what not but Tipp’s Jake Morris has just slotted over another for Tipp.

56Mins

Jake Morris has been outstanding tonight. His latest effort goes just wide but he showed some serious individual skill before shooting. 1-9 his tally still.

58Mins

Tipperary 2-17 Galway 1-16

Conor Niland from placed ball.

59Mins

Galway are playing long balls in as they go in search of an all-important goal but it’s just not working.

59Mins

SEVEN minutes have been added on.

63Mins

RED CARD! Another one….. this time it’s Galway’s Cian Salmon. He’s awarded a free after he’s pulled back coming towards goal but draws out in frustration and kicks the Tipperary player who fouled him.

65Mins

Tipperary 2-17 Galway 1-17

Tom Monaghan makes it a three-pointy game. Just under two minutes to go.

65Mins

GOOOOALLLLL! Tipperary. Game over.

66Mins

Tipperary 3-17 Galway 1-17

Ger Browne fired home that goal and it looks like he’s sealed the win for Tipperary. Counting down the seconds now.

67Mins

FULL-TIME : Tipperary 3-17 Galway 1-17

Tipperary will face in the All-Ireland U21 hurling final.

Jake Morris celebrates scoring a goal Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

68Mins

Some turnaround from that 13-point Munster final defeat for Tipperary. They looked like a very different team out there tonight. They’ll get their shot at redemption against Cork in the All-Ireland final next.

68Mins

That’s all from me. We’ll have a full match report from the Gaelic Grounds in the coming minutes on The42. Thanks for reading, and goodnight.

