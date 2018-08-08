Limerick’s Gaelic Grounds played host to tonight’s showdown.
Good evening, and welcome along to The42′s live coverage of tonight’s Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U21 Championship semi-final between Galway and Tipperary.
The sides go head-to-head at the Gaelic Grounds and throw-in there is 7.30pm (live on TG4). Tonight’s winners face Cork in the final.
We’ll be back shortly with team news.
Here’s how Galway manager Tony Ward and Tipp boss Liam Cahill have named their starting sides:
Galway
1. Eanna Murphy (Tommie Larkins)
2. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
4. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)
5. Fintan Burke (St Thomas) – captain
6. Andrew Greaney (Craughwell)
7. Jack Grealish (Gort)
8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
9. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
10. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)
11. Patrick Foley (Clarinbridge)
12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
13. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)
14. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
Tipperary
1. Ciarán Barrett (Clonmel Óg)
2. Podge Campion (Drom & Inch)
3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
5. Cian Flanagan (Newport)
6. Paddy Cadell (JK Bracken’s)
7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
8. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
9. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s) – captain
10. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
11. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)
12. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
13. David Gleeson (Ballinahinch)
14. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
15. Lyndon Fairbrother (JK Brackens)
Both sides are coming into this one very differently. Galway’s last outing was their Leinster final success, one which they won in the dying seconds of extra-time, while Tipperary are hoping to make amends after a 13-point Munster decider defeat to Cork.
The Rebels are of course waiting to meet tonight’s victors in the All-Ireland final after their 22-point win over Wexford on Saturday.
Throw-in has been pushed out to 7.45pm because the Galway team bus broke down, they’ve just said on TG4.
The pitch is looking well anyway.
With that delay comes time for some pre-match reading. Here’s the thoughts of Galway captain Fintan Burke and Tipperary forward Mark Kehoe:
Tipperary have made a fair few changes to the starting team named in the programme:
5 changes to the Tipperary U21 team that was announced.— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) August 8, 2018
Coming in Barry Hogan (gk), Eoghan Connolly, Robert Byrne, Stephen Nolan & Cian Darcy.
Out are Ciaran Barrett (injured), Cian Flanagan, Paddy Cadell, David Gleeson & Lyndon Fairbrother. Shane Hennessy (Nenagh) is sub goalie.
Tipp now line out as follows:-— Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) August 8, 2018
Hogan; Connolly; McGrath; O'Dwyer; Campion; Byrne; Quirke;
Browne; Nolan; English; Cahill; Feehan; Morris; Kehoe; Darcy
Just over five minutes to go until throw-in. Remember this game is live on TG4.
THROW-IN: Galway 0-0 Tipperary 0-0
Ball in, game on in Limerick.
Tipperary 0-1 Galway 0-0
Tipp draw first blood even though it looked like Galway hit an early free over.
Tipperary 0-2 Galway 0-0
Jake Morris fires over his second to give Tipp a nice start.
Tipperary 0-2 Galway 0-1
After a nervy start and a few wides, the Tribe are off the mark. A Kevin Cooney free settles them.
Tipperary 0-4 Galway 0-1
Tipp fire over two more, their latest a massive one from the hurl of Robert Byrne.
Tipperary 0-4 Galway 0-2
A Niland free pulls one back for Galway.
Tipperary 0-5 Galway 0-2
A lovely score straight from the puck-out. Cian Darcy wins it and splits the posts.
Tipperary will be very happy with this start, they’re showing huge hunger after that disappointing loss in the Munster final. Galway meanwhile are still very nervous, they’ve only scored two points from nine attempts so far.
Tipperary 0-5 Galway 0-3
Niland slots another free for the Tribesmen.
Tipperary 0-6 Galway 0-3
Jake Morris fires over his third of the night, Tipp’s first from a free.
Tipperary 0-7 Galway 0-4
Ger Browne with an inspirational score to push the Premier county on before Sean Loftus cancels it out at the other end.
Tipperary 0-8 Galway 0-4
Tipperary are much more purposeful before the posts and it’s that man Ger Browne once again with a massive score from midfield.
Tipperary 0-8 Galway 0-5
Sean Bleahane slots over a lovely score. He was Galway’s hero in the Leinster final as he scored a goal in the dying seconds of extra-time to break Wexford hearts.
Tipperary 0-9 Galway 0-5
A Jake Morris free gives Tipperary a four-point advantage. They’re looking so much stronger than the last day.
Tipperary 0-9 Galway 0-6
Clarinbridge’s Evan Niland with another free.
Tipperary 0-10 Galway 0-7
Brian Concannon and Mark Kehoe trade scores at either end.
Tipperary 0-10 Galway 0-8
Andrew Greaney with an inspirational effort. Much more clever there from Galway with good work in the build-up from Concannon.
GOAL! Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe rattles the net.
Tipperary 1-10 Galway 0-8
As Kehoe said last week, a Tipp team coming in as underdogs is a dangerous animal. A serious goal.
Tipperary 1-11 Galway 0-8
Their captain Colin English tags on a follow-up point.
Tipperary 1-12 Galway 0-8
Jake Morris from the spot to extend Tipperary’s lead. That’s his fifth. Galway defender Jack Fitzpatrick was down injured there but he’s back on his feet.
Tipperary 1-12 Galway 0-9
Concannon pulls one back for Galway. There was a lovely pass from Foley in the build-up but they’re chasing this game.
Two minutes added on at the Gaelic Grounds.
Tipperary 1-13 Galway 0-9
Jake Morris fires over another free. He’s on song tonight. Making it look so easy.
RED CARD! Galway are down to 14 men after Concannon was given his marching orders for an off the ball incident.
GOAL! It’s that man Morris… wow. This game is all go.
HALF-TIME: Tipperary 2-13 Galway 0-9
What an ending to that half…..
Here’s a look at Tipp’s two goals:
Mark Keogh with an exquisite goal for @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/OkoJH3qZs6— The GAA (@officialgaa) August 8, 2018
Jake Morris nets a brilliant goal for @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/eh4eCipKhu— The GAA (@officialgaa) August 8, 2018
A look back on the first-half scorers:
And we’re underway again.
Tipperary 2-13 Galway 0-10
Galway off to the start they need as they pull one back.
Few wides at both ends as the sides look to get going again.
Tipperary 2-15 Galway 0-10
Jake Morris splits the post once again from placed ball, and he follows it up with another from play moments later. A stunning performance from him tonight.
Tipperary 2-15 Galway 0-11
Sean Loftus with a lovely score for Galway there.
This man is watching on tonight.
RED CARD! Mark Kehoe is sent walking following a collision with the Galway keeper. Both sides are down to 14.
Galway keeper Eanna Murphy is back up on his feet but he’s coming off with Darragh Gilligan taking his place between the posts. Thoughts on the two red cards?
Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-12
The sides trade scores.
Dylan Quirke and Cian Salmon swap points and the gap still ten points...Jack Canning coming in for Galway. Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-12.— Galway Bay FM Sport (@gbfmsports) August 8, 2018
Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-14
Galway pull two back, the second a free off the hurl of Niland. Fresh legs are being called in.
Tipperary 2-16 Galway 0-15
Four in-a-row for Galway. Good work from Fintan Burke followed up by a Thomas Monaghan point from play. Much needed.
GOAL! Jack Canning has got a touch to it and it’s in the Tipperary net.
Tipperary 2-16 Galway 1-15
And just like that it’s a four-point game in Limerick. The noise levels have gone up something serious, we have a game on our hands. Some ball in from Jack Grealish and it’s Canning with the crucial touch.
Galway 2-16 Tipperary 1-16
Tony Ward’s side get another point and it’s a three-point game with just under 10 minutes to go.
Tipperary 2-16 Galway 1-15
Just to clarify there, there’s four points in it. 53 minutes gone. Having some problems with the scoreboard.
Tipperary 2-17 Galway 1-15
We’ve had some stoppages there with injuries and what not but Tipp’s Jake Morris has just slotted over another for Tipp.
Jake Morris has been outstanding tonight. His latest effort goes just wide but he showed some serious individual skill before shooting. 1-9 his tally still.
Tipperary 2-17 Galway 1-16
Conor Niland from placed ball.
Galway are playing long balls in as they go in search of an all-important goal but it’s just not working.
SEVEN minutes have been added on.
RED CARD! Another one….. this time it’s Galway’s Cian Salmon. He’s awarded a free after he’s pulled back coming towards goal but draws out in frustration and kicks the Tipperary player who fouled him.
Tipperary 2-17 Galway 1-17
Tom Monaghan makes it a three-pointy game. Just under two minutes to go.
GOOOOALLLLL! Tipperary. Game over.
Tipperary 3-17 Galway 1-17
Ger Browne fired home that goal and it looks like he’s sealed the win for Tipperary. Counting down the seconds now.
FULL-TIME : Tipperary 3-17 Galway 1-17
Tipperary will face in the All-Ireland U21 hurling final.
Here’s that super Ger Browne goal that sealed the win for Tipp:
Ger Browne with a daisy cutter of a goal for @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/uPmsnfRGkd— The GAA (@officialgaa) August 8, 2018
Some turnaround from that 13-point Munster final defeat for Tipperary. They looked like a very different team out there tonight. They’ll get their shot at redemption against Cork in the All-Ireland final next.
That’s all from me. We’ll have a full match report from the Gaelic Grounds in the coming minutes on The42. Thanks for reading, and goodnight.
