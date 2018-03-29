Galway camogie manager steps down after just four months in charge

GALWAY SENIOR CAMOGIE manager Tony O’Donovan has stepped down from his position as manager with immediate effect.

After just four months at the helm, O’Donovan resigned from his post following an in-depth review of the 2018 Littlewoods Camogie League, the Connacht Tribune first reported.

The Tribeswomen reached the Division 1 semi-final but were beaten by back-to-back holders Kilkenny. Prior to that, they had notched up three consecutive wins over Tipperary, Offaly and Wexford and suffered an opening round defeat to All-Ireland champions Cork.

In both 2016 and 2017, O’Donovan steered the Galway U16s to All-Ireland titles and has previously had success on the club scene with Oranmore/Maree.

It is understood that he will now take up a new role within the county as Galway camogie coaching officer, and has thanked those who supported him in a statement (via Galway Bay FM).

It is expected that Galway camogie will make a statement in due course.

He took over managerial duties for 2018 from Mark Dunne. Last October after Dunne’s tenure ended, he claimed the reason for the dismissal of the management team was that a member of staff conducted one-on-one coaching sessions with a player from another county. This lead to a public spat with the county board.

Galway are now in search of O’Donovan’s successor, but are out of competitive action until the championship kicks off.

