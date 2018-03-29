  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway camogie manager steps down after just four months in charge

The Tribeswomen exited the Littlewoods National League at the semi-final stage.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 7:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,047 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3931141
Stepped down: Tony O'Donovan.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Stepped down: Tony O'Donovan.
Stepped down: Tony O'Donovan.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

GALWAY SENIOR CAMOGIE manager Tony O’Donovan has stepped down from his position as manager with immediate effect.

After just four months at the helm, O’Donovan resigned from his post following an in-depth review of the 2018 Littlewoods Camogie League, the Connacht Tribune first reported.

The Tribeswomen reached the Division 1 semi-final but were beaten by back-to-back holders Kilkenny. Prior to that, they had notched up three consecutive wins over Tipperary, Offaly and Wexford and suffered an opening round defeat to All-Ireland champions Cork.

In both 2016 and 2017, O’Donovan steered the Galway U16s to All-Ireland titles and has previously had success on the club scene with Oranmore/Maree.

It is understood that he will now take up a new role within the county as Galway camogie coaching officer, and has thanked those who supported him in a statement (via Galway Bay FM).

It is expected that Galway camogie will make a statement in due course.

Source: Galway Bay FM Sports/Facebook

He took over managerial duties for 2018 from Mark Dunne. Last October after Dunne’s tenure ended, he claimed the reason for the dismissal of the management team was that a member of staff conducted one-on-one coaching sessions with a player from another county. This lead to a public spat with the county board.

Galway are now in search of O’Donovan’s successor, but are out of competitive action until the championship kicks off.


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Beirne in the second row as Scarlets face into 'exciting' clash with La Rochelle
Grand Slam momentum with O'Mahony as Munster captain returns
'If a top job comes up then I'd imagine he'll be near the top of the list'
FOOTBALL
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
'He seems to live in a constant fear. Not so much of defeats but of the loss of power and authority'
LIONEL MESSI
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
BARCELONA
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie