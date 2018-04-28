  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Bale makes bid for Bayern start as Madrid edge Leganes

Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral were on target as Real Madrid saw off plucky Leganes on Saturday.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 7:54 PM
Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

GARETH BALE STAKED his claim for a midweek Champions League start as a much-changed Real Madrid edged Leganes 2-1 to maintain winning form ahead of Bayern Munich’s visit.

Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes to the team that beat the Bundesliga champions by the same scoreline on Wednesday and was rewarded with a well-timed goal from Bale, who may have done enough to hold his place for Tuesday’s semi-final second leg.

There were few others who made a compelling case, though, as Los Blancos delivered a largely underwhelming performance, doing just enough to go unbeaten in eight LaLiga games and move within a point of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Bale’s early opener came via an initial attempt from Karim Benzema before Borja Mayoral – leading the attack in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo – doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time.

Leganes, who had skipper Gabriel Pires sent off after the final whistle, knew they only needed a point to confirm their LaLiga status for another season and looked as though they might get it after Darko Brasanac pulled one back with just under 25 minutes remaining.

Zidane’s men recovered a measure of composure after that wake-up call and saw out a victory that keeps them ticking over ahead of the bigger challenges to come, including next Sunday’s trip to Barcelona, whom they now trail by 12 points with four league fixtures remaining.

