Bale injured in Madrid derby as Welsh visit to Dublin draws close

Atletico Madrid's Thomas Lemar gets away from Gareth Bale of Real Madrid during last night's La Liga fixture.

WALES MANAGER RYAN Giggs has concerns over the fitness of Gareth Bale today after he lasted just 45 minutes of last night’s Madrid derby.

Due to a groin problem, Bale was withdrawn by Real boss Julen Lopetegui at half-time in their 0-0 draw against Atletico at the Bernabeu.

Giggs will bring his Welsh squad to Dublin in just over a fortnight’s time for their return Uefa Nations League fixture against the Republic of Ireland.

After last night’s game, Lopetegui explained that Bale will need to undergo a further assessment to determine the extent of the injury.

“Bale had discomfort in his adductor at half-time and as a precaution he didn’t come out for the second half,” he said. “We will test him tomorrow and we’ll see.”

The 29-year-old attacker was a key player for Wales in the game against Ireland earlier this month, scoring in a 4-1 victory at Cardiff City Stadium.

His absence due to injury was a telling factor 11 months earlier when Martin O’Neill’s side were 1-0 winners in a World Cup qualifier in the Welsh capital.

Wales are due to host Spain in a friendly five days before their game against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 16 October.

Real Madrid travel to play CSKA Moscow in the Champions League this Tuesday.

