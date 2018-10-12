Giggs: Bale 'struggling' to be fit for Nations League trip to Ireland

WALES MANAGER RYAN Giggs has admitted that star player Gareth Bale is ‘struggling’ to be fit for their upcoming Nations League meeting with the Republic of Ireland next week.

Martin O’Neill’s charges are looking to avenge for that emphatic 4-1 defeat to the Welsh in Cardiff last month, and the doubts over Bale’s fitness will be a welcomed boost to Ireland’s chances of getting a result at the Aviva Stadium.

The Real Madrid forward sat out a friendly against Spain on Thursday night and Giggs says he could yet miss the trip to Dublin next Tuesday.

“We’ve had a few injuries. Chris Mepham picked up a little knock in training so he’s doubtful for Tuesday,” he told Virgin Media Sport after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Spain.

We’ll have to see how Ethan [Ampadu] responds and Gareth is probably struggling now for Tuesday the nearer we get to the game.

“Just like this game, you’ve got players itching to take their chance. Whatever player it is that we put out Tuesday will be a lot better.”

Luis Enrique’s Spain strolled to victory against Wales at the Principality Stadium with Alcacer scoring twice to make it eight goals in 14 Spain appearances, while Sergio Ramos and Marc Bartra were also on target for the visitors.

That result could ultimately play into Ireland’s advantage when they meet Wales again next Tuesday.

