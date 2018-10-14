Gareth Bale ruled out of Ireland-Wales Nations League clash

Wales' Gareth Bale will play no part in Tuesday's match at the Aviva.

Wales' Gareth Bale will play no part in Tuesday's match at the Aviva.

GARETH BALE HAS been ruled out of Wales’ Nations League clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

The Welsh FA confirmed today in a tweet that the Real Madrid star has returned to his club as he continues his recuperation.

Bale scored and starred amid his side’s comfortable 4-1 victory over Martin O’Neill’s men in Cardiff last month.

Ipswich winger Gwion Edwards and uncapped Kieron Freeman have been called up by Wales, with Ethan Ampadu and Chris Mepham also set to miss the Dublin encounter.

Welsh boss Ryan Giggs previously rated Bale as 50:50 for the upcoming match, with a groin injury limiting the star’s game time at club level of late.

Meanwhile, Ireland have just one fitness concern for Tuesday’s match, with Callum O’Dowda being assessed by the medical team, after feeling unwell and coming off at half-time during last night’s game against Denmark.

In addition, in-form Portsmouth star Ronan Curtis has been called up to the Ireland senior squad ahead of the game.

SQUAD UPDATE | DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN



Gareth Bale has returned to his club this afternoon and will not travel to Dublin with the rest of the squad.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/XQgOmeLgxl — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 14, 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: