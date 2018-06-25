This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 25 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby star fronts bid to ban homophobic abuse in English football

Former Wales player Gareth Thomas has joined forces with Conservative MP Damian Collins.

By AFP Monday 25 Jun 2018, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,844 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4091439
Gareth Thomas (file pic).
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Gareth Thomas (file pic).
Gareth Thomas (file pic).
Image: Dominic Lipinski

FORMER WALES RUGBY captain Gareth Thomas teamed up with a senior British MP on Monday in a bid to make homophobic abuse illegal in football stadiums.

Thomas, who came out as gay in 2009, joined forces with Conservative MP Damian Collins to launch a draft bill aimed at outlawing homophobic chanting in the stands.

“The time has come to move from acknowledgement to action,” said Collins, who chairs parliament’s cross-party Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, scrutinising the work of that government ministry.

“That is why Gareth and I are seeking to amend the Football Offences Act 1991 to make chanting or gesturing of an indecent nature with reference to sexual orientation or gender identity against the law.”

The act made racially “threatening, abusive or insulting” within football stadiums illegal in England and Wales and the proposed amendment seeks to extend those protections to gay players and spectators.

The punishment for breaking the law is a fine.

“We hope that the bill will soon become law and will contribute to making football a sport that is truly open to everyone,” said Collins.

He also urged FIFA, the football’s world governing body, to outlaw homophobia in its regulations.

Thomas, who played 100 times for Wales and captained the British and Irish Lions in two of his three appearances for the side, came out as gay while still actively playing.

But openly gay footballers remain a rarity at the top level of the sport.

In 2017, Thomas, 43, presented a BBC documentary entitled “Gareth Thomas v Homophobia: Hate in the Beautiful Game”.

“If we manage to create an environment where people feel they can be themselves, then eventually there will be more openly gay fans, more openly gay players,” he told BBC radio.

“People are allowed to walk down the street and be who they want to be and not be judged on it and not be abused on it. Unfortunately within football grounds, things don’t happen this way.”

Thomas, who played for Toulouse and Cardiff Blues, feels specifically outlawing homophobic abuse in football grounds would help combat the issue.

“When you change the law you make it black or white. And as far as education goes, when something’s black or white, it’s a lot easier,” he said.

– © AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Maradona says Messi ‘not guilty of anything’ as Argentina face potential World Cup exit>

PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
'We can't afford to relax...We need to be awake with our eyes open' - Hierro
On the brink, Argentina handed a final shot at World Cup salvation
As it happened: England vs Panama, World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
'Records are there to be broken' - Suarez out to make more World Cup history with Uruguay
Maradona says Messi 'not guilty of anything' as Argentina face potential World Cup exit
PSG playmaker Pastore lands in Italy to finalise €20 million Roma move
ENGLAND
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
Can England dare to dream of World Cup glory?
'I didn't particularly like the performance'
Could games like England-Panama become the norm at the 2026 World Cup?
WORLD CUP 2018
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
Heartbreak for Iran as Portugal survive after Ronaldo controversy
Spain stumble over the line as they claim last-gasp draw with Morocco
Portugal take the lead with one of the goals of the tournament so far
REVIEW
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Uruguay top Group A as Suarez and Cavani fire them to victory over 10-man Russia
Review: The Citroen Berlingo is a spacious MPV that's a shape-shifter for families
What next for Ireland? Schmidt's men don't want to be 'one-hit wonders'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie