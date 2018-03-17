Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham

THE PERFECT START.

Ireland celebrate CJ Stander's try. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

A magnificent, towering high kick into the freezing London air from Johnny Sexton wasnâ€™t dealt with by Anthony Watson under pressure from Rob Kearney, and Garry Ringrose was quickest to pounce on the lose ball and ground for his fifth international try.

Sexton struck the conversion sweetly and Ireland led 7-0.

Bundee Aki spilled on the far side when space had opened up, and Sexton pushed a penalty attempt from the tee.

But minutes later, Ireland were over again.

A Joe Schmidt set play executed to perfection. The dummy loop involving Sexton and Furlong was gorgeous as Aki scythed through, offloading inside for CJ Stander who had the power to barrel his way to the foot of the post.

14-0.

