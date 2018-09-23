Gary Lineker's apology to James Milner and more tweets of the week

1. Jon Walters

...also, I would like my official description to change from Veteran forward to Pensioner forward 👍🏼 https://t.co/NTVR6zOrYR — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) September 21, 2018

2. Saoirse Noonan

Brotherly love - Friend and fellow @sportsfile photographer Eóin Noonan consoles his young sister Saoirse after today’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Final#ProperFan pic.twitter.com/A3RPXJg1GV — Sam Barnes (@SportsfileSam) September 16, 2018

3. Noelle Healy

4. Cleveland Police

5. Rafa Benitez

I was proud to give Stephen Darby his Liverpool debut and now I am deeply saddened to learn of his retirement. Stephen is a special person and he has my total support. He will never walk alone. pic.twitter.com/S0BTTeow4L — Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) September 19, 2018

6. Sid Lowe

I’d totally forgotten that ChLg games are not at ChLg times any more....could have been embarrassing on Wednesday. — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 17, 2018

7. James Milner

Thanks Gary, always appreciated your role on the football pitch... and your punditry is now terrific and intelligent 😜 https://t.co/cCDyHZjnsa — James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 15, 2018

8. Damian Comer

And they said I couldn't mark a bingo card...where the haters now? pic.twitter.com/u0I9iMvsl9 — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) September 16, 2018

9. Enzo Calzaghe

CALZAGHE TRIBUTE We look back to 2014 when @RealJoeCalzaghe was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and dedicated the achievement to his father Enzo.



For more:https://t.co/MWWdiV9jws https://t.co/g6nCDkvhKY — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 17, 2018

10. Brian Fenton

