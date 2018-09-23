Gary Lineker's apology to James Milner and more tweets of the week

1. Jon Walters
...also, I would like my official description to change from Veteran forward to Pensioner forward 👍🏼 https://t.co/NTVR6zOrYR— Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) September 21, 2018
2. Saoirse Noonan
Brotherly love - Friend and fellow @sportsfile photographer Eóin Noonan consoles his young sister Saoirse after today’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Final#ProperFan pic.twitter.com/A3RPXJg1GV— Sam Barnes (@SportsfileSam) September 16, 2018
3. Noelle Healy
Funny the things you come across ....#SeriousSupport #dreamland @LadiesFootball @SubsetDublin pic.twitter.com/lBssuVjtkK— Noëlle Healy (@NoelleHealy) September 18, 2018
4. Cleveland Police
We WON!!! —-Wait....Oh God. The free beer thing...Ok Cleveland. Stay calm. GO BROWNS!!! @Browns @budlight #CLE— Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) September 21, 2018
5. Rafa Benitez
I was proud to give Stephen Darby his Liverpool debut and now I am deeply saddened to learn of his retirement. Stephen is a special person and he has my total support. He will never walk alone. pic.twitter.com/S0BTTeow4L— Rafa Benitez Web (@rafabenitezweb) September 19, 2018
6. Sid Lowe
I’d totally forgotten that ChLg games are not at ChLg times any more....could have been embarrassing on Wednesday.— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 17, 2018
7. James Milner
Thanks Gary, always appreciated your role on the football pitch... and your punditry is now terrific and intelligent 😜 https://t.co/cCDyHZjnsa— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 15, 2018
8. Damian Comer
And they said I couldn't mark a bingo card...where the haters now? pic.twitter.com/u0I9iMvsl9— Damien Comer (@DamoComer) September 16, 2018
9. Enzo Calzaghe
CALZAGHE TRIBUTE We look back to 2014 when @RealJoeCalzaghe was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame and dedicated the achievement to his father Enzo.— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 17, 2018
For more:https://t.co/MWWdiV9jws https://t.co/g6nCDkvhKY
10. Brian Fenton
September 18, 2018
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS