Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Gary Neville calls on failing Man United stars to be sold

It’s the players or the manager, according to the ex-England man, who can’t see the Portuguese leaving Old Trafford any time soon.

By The42 Team Saturday 5 May 2018, 12:01 AM
38 minutes ago 1,844 Views 13 Comments
Gary Neville (file pic).
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND Gary Neville believes that current Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has lost confidence in certain players, who must be sold this summer.

The Old Trafford side were defeated 1-0 at Brighton on Friday, missing the opportunity to all-but seal second place in the Premier League.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho was clearly furious with certain members of his squad and Neville believes that spells curtains for some individuals, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Matteo Darmian, Marouane Fellaini and Luke Shaw all being linked with summer exits.

“He said it was important to him to get the four points to finish second – when you can’t the message to your players as a manager, the manager has to go, or the players have to go,” he told Sky Sports. “At this moment in time, Manchester United aren’t getting rid of Jose Mourinho.

“He doesn’t like some of those players. He’s had enough of them and they’re going to go. They were terrible tonight. It’s not good enough. They’re wearing a Manchester United shirt; the standards have to be higher than that.

“He’s going to make big changes. It was so bad.”

United conclude their league season with fixtures against West Ham and Watford, but have the FA Cup final against Chelsea in a little over two weeks. Neville believes the defeat in Brighton makes life easy for the manager when it comes to selecting his side for that showpiece.

“Any player who wonders why they’re not playing in the cup final, just show them that video,” he said. “They’ve got no excuse. It wasn’t the fact that they played badly. Their attitude was awful.”

The42 Team

