Antonio Conte suggested Gary Neville's comments about his tactics were 'stupid'.



FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED defender Gary Neville was deeply unimpressed by Chelsea’s performance against Manchester City on Sunday.

The Sky Sports pundit called the display “embarrassing,” prompting the Blues’ boss Antonio Conte to suggest such criticism was “stupid”.

Neville addressed Conte’s response on Monday Night Football and also elaborated on his previous comments, maintaining his heavily critical assessment of the reigning Premier League champions.

“It disgusts me… These Chelsea players took a day off,” he said.

