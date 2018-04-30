Gary Neville's team of the season shows four changes from the PFA's selection

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling putting pressure on Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in their recent Champions League tie. Source: Tim Goode

AS THE 2017-18 Premier League campaign approaches its conclusion, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville revealed his team of the season this evening on Monday Night Football.

The former Manchester United defender has chosen a team which includes seven players who were also recently named in the PFA’s selection.

Neville opted to leave out defenders Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) and Marcos Alonso (Chelsea), midfielder Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) and striker Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

Instead, Neville gave the nod to Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

