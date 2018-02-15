  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says

The family of former Wales coach Gary Speed have said he was not a victim of Barry Bennell.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Feb 2018, 9:02 PM
3 hours ago 5,048 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3854748
Gary Speed (file pic)..
Gary Speed (file pic)..
Gary Speed (file pic)..

GARY SPEED WAS not among the abused victims of ex-youth coach Barry Bennell, the family of the late Wales manager have said.

On Tuesday at Liverpool Crown Court, Bennell was convicted of 36 charges of sex offences, with seven further convictions following on Thursday.

The 64-year-old, who was associated with clubs including Crewe Alexandra, Manchester City and Stoke City, will be sentenced on Monday.

One of Bennell’s victims suggested during the court case that Speed, who died in 2011, was among four men to have taken their own lives after being abused by the coach.

But the family of Speed sought to deny those claims with a statement released via the League Managers Association.

The Speed family said: “In light of recent speculation, we would like the following points to be made quite clear:

“Gary Speed was interviewed on two occasions by the police during their investigations into allegations made about Barry Bennell.

“On both occasions Gary made it quite clear that he did not know anything about Bennell’s alleged behaviour and also made it clear that Bennell had never behaved inappropriately towards him.

“The police have subsequently made clear that they were satisfied that there was no reason to link the Bennell investigation to Gary.

“The prosecution also made clear at the trial of Bennell that ‘there was no evidence called at any of the inquests suggesting that [Speed's] death was linked to’ Bennell.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected and that the unwarranted speculation should please cease.”

Speed made 535 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 80 goals, and had spells with clubs including Leeds United, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers.

Comments are disabled for legal reasons

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win>

Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Gary Speed not among Bennell victims, family says
Arsenal cruise to Europa League victory in Sweden
Conte given Man Utd shirt signed by Mourinho in bizarre stunt
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Gerrard: This Liverpool attack is better than the Suarez-led trio
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
LIVERPOOL
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
'Embarrassing' - Keane has a pop at Liverpool and Spurs for lack of trophies
Gerrard: 'It's not fair to compare Salah to Messi'
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
SIX NATIONS
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
'I've seen the blueprints of a Paulie lineout already!'
Larmour set for Leinster game time as Schmidt releases players for provincial duty
Schmidt's Ireland blow off the cobwebs with high-intensity session against the U20s

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie