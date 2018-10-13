This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace

Krzysztof Piatek only joined the Italian side from Cravovia last summer.

By AFP Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 3:47 PM
33 minutes ago 1,159 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4284893
Krzysztof Piatek (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Krzysztof Piatek (file pic).
Krzysztof Piatek (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

GENOA DIRECTOR GIORGIO Perinetti said Saturday there was “no chance” the Serie A club would cash in on Polish ace Krzysztof Piatek by selling him during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old Poland international has scored a league-topping nine goals in seven Serie A games after his move from Cravovia last summer for €4 million, having scored 21 goals in 36 Polish league games last season.

Piatek’s 14 goals in 10 competitive games for club and country have attracted the interest of English side Chelsea and Spanish giants Barcelona, as well as Serie A rivals Napoli, Roma, Inter and Juventus, with his price tag now estimated at €50 million.

“Not a chance!” Perinetti told Italian television station TMC when asked if the striker could be sold. 

He is our player and we’re keeping him. We are studying his progress and haven’t put a price on him, so we’ll just enjoy him for the moment.

“We’re curious to see just how good he can become, but right now we’re helping him have a good season.”

Perinetti added: “There is a queue for Piatek, including international sides and I hope it grows, but so far there are only shows of interest.

“He reminds me a little of those strikers of the past, from the 1960s and 70s, who scored a lot of goals and kept chatter to a minimum.”

Piatek made his international debut last September against the Republic of Ireland, and scored in the Nations League against Portugal this month. 

Genoa sacked coach Davide Ballardini during the week, with Ivan Juric returning for his third stint at the northwestern port side, who are 11th in Serie A with 12 points from seven games.

“Juric is a very positive coach and we hope he can give us the results we want,” added Perinetti.

© AFP 2018 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    'We just need to be careful we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves'
    Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    LIVE: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    'I've been waiting two years for this': Fit-again Coetzee eager to pay Ulster back
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for â¬50 million-rated Polish ace
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace
    Teenager Sancho saluted for realising his talent would be wasted at Man City
    Lazio star welcomes Mourinho's presence at Serbia clash
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie