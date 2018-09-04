'Quite a shock': Murphy left with mixed emotions as he takes charge of Leicester

GEORDAN MURPHY ADMITS being appointed Leicester Tigers head coach on an interim basis at the expense of his friend and mentor, Matt O’Connor, has left him with mixed emotions.

The former Ireland fullback was last night promoted from his role as Tigers assistant coach following the dismissal of O’Connor just one game into the new Premiership season.

Murphy has taken charge on a temporary basis. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Murphy said he was ‘shocked and quite surprised’ to hear the news of the board’s decision on Monday night, adding the coaching staff and players have ‘probably let Matt down.’

Leicester finished fifth in the Premiership last season, missing out on a place in the play-offs for the first time in 14 years, and lost their campaign opener 40-6 at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Murphy, who won 72 caps for Ireland, has been on the club’s coaching staff since retiring in 2013, working as assistant backs coach under Richard Cockerill and then assistant coach to Aaron Mauger and O’Connor.

He takes over the reins on a temporary basis ahead of Saturday’s clash with Newcastle Falcons at Welford Road.

“It was quite a shock, quite surprised and obviously there has been a little bit of work to do in the last 24 hours,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to take a bit of responsibility for it, we’ve probably let Matt down.’

“The board have taken the decision, it’s not a nice decision, but it’s out of our hands and we’ve got to really focus on our performance this weekend and going forward.”

Murphy added: “It’s a dream to be involved but to do it at the expense of a good friend and someone who has mentored me as a coach and player is a bitter pill to swallow. Very, very mixed emotions and I’m trying to keep those in check.”

The Dubliner is Leicester’s most-decorated player having spent 16 seasons at Welford Road, scoring 691 points, and is determined to reverse the fortunes of the club.

“I’ve been here for a long time because I absolutely love the place. It hurts me when we don’t perform well, it hurts me when we’re not good.

“We don’t want to throw everything out and build from scratch. We’ll fine-tune and tweak a couple of bits and pieces for this weekend.”

