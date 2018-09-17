This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The game's gone too PC': Geordan Murphy fumes at Spencer red

Did the Leicester Tigers second row deserve to be sent off for his hit on Tommy Taylor?

By AFP Monday 17 Sep 2018, 8:29 AM
1 hour ago 3,369 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4239426
Spencer was sent off for this tackle on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.
Image: David Rogers
Spencer was sent off for this tackle on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.
Spencer was sent off for this tackle on Wasps hooker Tommy Taylor.
Image: David Rogers

WASPS OVERCAME LEICESTER 41-35 in an exciting Premiership clash on Sunday but afterwards the main talking point was a red card handed out as part of a crackdown on concussion-related injuries.

Just over a week after Australia’s George Smith, a flanker with Bristol, was sent off for a dangerous tackle against Saracens that was later rescinded by a disciplinary hearing, towering Tigers lock Will Spencer saw red in similar circumstances at the Ricoh Arena.

Spencer, a lock who is seven inches taller, caught hooker Tommy Taylor with a shoulder to the head — an immediate red card under regulations designed to ensure rugby union adopts a zero-tolerance policy to challenges that could lead to concussions.

But Spencer’s supporters will point to the fact that by dipping low to tackle a player, Taylor, who much shorter, he had made an effort to bend his knees and waist and should not be penalised, in effect, for being tall.

Leicester interim head coach Geordan Murphy shook his head at referee Ian Tempest’s decision as Spencer left the field.

Yet it was hard not to have some sympathy for the referee, with officials often facing conflicting calls to both apply the rules strictly and use their own judgement.

“The game’s gone too PC (politically correct),” said Murphy.

“That for me is crazy, it’s rugby. We need to start picking players under five foot,” added the former Ireland international.

“I see the game becoming very, very different to the game I played and loved. From my point of view, it wasn’t a red card.

“Tommy Taylor is pulling out of the tackle because he doesn’t want to run upright, so his height is dipped. And I thought the first point of contact was on the shoulder.

“It’s a really tough one. I didn’t think it was a red card — I thought it might be yellow but red has killed the game.”

Taylor was sent off in the 40th minute. After Elliot Daly booted the resulting penalty, Wasps led 25-18 at half time.

“The TMO (television match official) was pushing for a red card, saying have a look at it again. It’s a bitter pill when the TMO says we have to look at it when all the players, staff and coaches thought it was a good shot.

“It’s a collision sport and is a sport for all sizes but what we’ll probably end up with is rugby league where everyone is the same height and shape.”

Murphy insisted: “I understand the principle of looking after players, but if that is a head shot then Tommy Taylor stays down and we have a head injury assessment, but he doesn’t.”

But Wasps boss Dai Young, the former Wales and British and Irish Lions prop, said everyone now knew what the rules were.

“Whether it has to go that way or not, it’s clear, that’s the law. It’s there,” Young said.

“We’ve had the directive that any tackle direct to the head is a red card.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s something the referee should be criticised for. If it was a yellow card I wouldn’t have complained about it. I hope the player doesn’t get banned for it. It’s difficult to get that 100 percent right every time.

“We have to protect the players. The guys who are saying the game’s gone soft are guys who are not out there.”

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    The only thing I don't like about Smalling is his hair - Mourinho
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie