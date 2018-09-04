Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

GEORGIA DRUMMY CONTINUED her impressive season on the junior girls circuit by advancing through to the second round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, further enhancing her credentials ahead of a move to the senior ranks.

The 18-year-old left-hander safely negotiated her first round match in New York overnight, defeating Russian Anastasia Tikhonova in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) to set-up a clash with ninth seed Naho Sato of Japan.

Drummy, who is coached by Mandy Wilson at the Evert Tennis Academy in Florida, has enjoyed a strong season, featuring in three of the four Grand Slams and reaching the Wimbledon girls doubles quarter-finals with partner Alexa Noel of America.

The Dubliner — a past pupil of Mount Anville College — made history in 2016 when she became the youngest Irish player to qualify for a Junior Grand Slam at the age of 15, defeating Helen Abigail Altick at the Australia Open.

Drummy is currently ranked 40th in the junior world rankings and the only Irish competitor in this year’s US Open — but will face a difficult task in the second round on Wednesday, with Sato ranked 15th in the world.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!