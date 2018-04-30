  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Barcelona called out by Deulofeu over title-celebrating jersey snub

The winger was left irritated after his name was left off of their commemorative t-shirts after sealing the championship

By The42 Team Monday 30 Apr 2018, 2:41 PM
52 minutes ago 2,800 Views 1 Comment
NOBODY WANTS TO be the forgotten man in football, but Gerard Deulofeu was certainly feeling left out when Barcelona released a commemorative shirt following their La Liga title triumph.

Barca secured the championship for the 25th time in their history with an entertaining 4-2 win at Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday.

Deulofeu had made 10 appearances for Barca this term before leaving on loan for Premier League club Watford in January in search of regular first-team football.

And the former Everton winger was seemingly in a dour mood at being omitted from the list of players included on a shirt celebrating their success.

Javier Mascherano and Arda Turan were also not included, but Rafinha, who left for Inter on loan in the last transfer window, and Yerry Mina, who has only made two league appearances for the club, made the cut. 

A disappointed Deulofeu tweeted a picture of the shirt and of himself playing for Ernesto Valverde’s side, along with the words, “It’s mine too, no..?”

Deulofeu has made just four league appearances for Watford since his loan switch but has been absent with a broken foot since late February.

