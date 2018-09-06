This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
France's third-choice 'keeper saves his side in Germany stalemate

Alphonse Areola pulled off a string of fine stops to ensure the world champions left Munich with a point.

By AFP Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,765 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4223555
Marco Reus reacts to a missed chance.
Image: DPA/PA Images


Image: DPA/PA Images

GOALKEEPER ALPHONSE AREOLA spared his side’s blushes with a string of fine second-half saves as France battled to a 0-0 draw with Germany in their Nations League opener on Thursday.

While France took to the field for the first time as newly-crowned world champions, Germany were looking to rebuild after a disastrous World Cup campaign.

After a conservative first half performance, Germany upped the ante in the final 30 minutes of the game, but were repeatedly denied by Areola, France’s third-choice goalkeeper standing in for the injured Hugo Lloris and Steve Mandanda.

After a painful World Cup post-mortem, Joachim Loew had promised a greater focus on defensive stability, and the Germany coach would have been happy after 20 minutes as his side kept France away from goal at the Allianz Arena.

Germany, though, enjoyed little success at the other end. Timo Werner, who looked dangerous switching between the left and right flanks early on, was the first player from either side to unleash a shot, as he tested Areola on 17 minutes.

Yet it was France who had the best chance of the first half, ten minutes before half-time, as an Olivier Giroud header sent Manuel Neuer scrambling across his goal to beat the ball away.

France continued to threaten after the break, Antoine Griezmann forcing one save from Neuer in the 49th minute, and another in the 64th.

As the rain began to fall heavily on Munich, the final half hour belonged to Germany, who, urged on by the home crowd, created several chances but were repeatedly denied by the Paris Saint-Germain and France goalkeeper.

First, Thomas Mueller linked up elegantly with Marco Reus, whose curling shot was pushed away by a flying Areola.

The French goalkeeper was called into action again moments later, denying a ferocious shot from Mats Hummels as Germany swept forward on the break.

There was no time for Areola to catch his breath, however. Having turned Mueller’s looping ball over the bar, the PSG number one then pulled off a marvellous, one-handed stop from the resulting corner to deny Matthias Ginter.

© AFP 2018

