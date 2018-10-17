A new Löw: Germamy set record for defeats in a calendar year following France loss in Paris

IT’S OFFICIAL: 2018 is the German national team’s worst year ever, at least in terms of defeats suffered.

With a 2-1 Nations League setback to France on Tuesday, Germany have now lost six matches in a calendar year for the first time in their history.

Die Mannschaft have fallen to Brazil, Austria, Mexico, South Korea, the Netherlands and now Les Bleus in what has been a nightmare 2018.

On Tuesday, Toni Kroos scored from the spot in the first half at Stade de France, but a second-half Antoine Griezmann double consigned Joachim Low’s side to the history-making defeat.

Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos dejected following Germany's defeat on Tuesday. Source: Imago/PA Images

Kroos at least managed to snap his country’s scoreless drought in competitive matches, which had lasted three games.

But that was about the only good news to come out of Tuesday’s match, with the 2014 World Cup champions continuing to establish a host of unwanted milestones.

Germany are now winless in four successive competitive fixtures for the first time in nearly 20 years, with the last such run stretching from October 1999 to June 2000.

Tuesday’s defeat also marked the first time Germany have suffered defeats in two consecutive competitive matches since 2000.

6 – Germany have suffered 6 defeats in a calendar year for the first time. Götterdämmerung. #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/CP2DEt3Nma — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 16, 2018

In their 11 games in 2018, Germany have managed just one clean sheet – a 0-0 draw with France in September. The last year that Germany had a worse percentage of clean sheets was all the way back in 1964.

It could get better (or worse) for Germany next month, as Low’s side have a friendly with Russia on November 15 followed by a Nations League encounter against the Netherlands four days later. Depending on how results go in November, Die Mannschaft could be relegated out of Nations League A.

