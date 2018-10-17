This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A new Löw: Germamy set record for defeats in a calendar year following France loss in Paris

After a disastrous World Cup, Die Mannschaft have continued their poor run of form.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 7:15 AM
41 minutes ago 930 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4290515
Timo Werner pictured after full-time in Paris last night.
IT’S OFFICIAL: 2018 is the German national team’s worst year ever, at least in terms of defeats suffered. 

With a 2-1 Nations League setback to France on Tuesday, Germany have now lost six matches in a calendar year for the first time in their history. 

Die Mannschaft have fallen to Brazil, Austria, Mexico, South Korea, the Netherlands and now Les Bleus in what has been a nightmare 2018.

On Tuesday, Toni Kroos scored from the spot in the first half at Stade de France, but a second-half Antoine Griezmann double consigned Joachim Low’s side to the history-making defeat. 

Imago 20181016 Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos dejected following Germany's defeat on Tuesday. Source: Imago/PA Images

Kroos at least managed to snap his country’s scoreless drought in competitive matches, which had lasted three games. 

But that was about the only good news to come out of Tuesday’s match, with the 2014 World Cup champions continuing to establish a host of unwanted milestones. 

Germany are now winless in four successive competitive fixtures for the first time in nearly 20 years, with the last such run stretching from October 1999 to June 2000.

Tuesday’s defeat also marked the first time Germany have suffered defeats in two consecutive competitive matches since 2000.

In their 11 games in 2018, Germany have managed just one clean sheet – a 0-0 draw with France in September. The last year that Germany had a worse percentage of clean sheets was all the way back in 1964.

It could get better (or worse) for Germany next month, as Low’s side have a friendly with Russia on November 15 followed by a Nations League encounter against the Netherlands four days later. Depending on how results go in November, Die Mannschaft could be relegated out of Nations League A. 

    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
