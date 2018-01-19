  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool miss out as Germany star agrees to join Bayern Munich

Leon Goretzka has scored six goals in 12 appearances for his country.

By AFP Friday 19 Jan 2018, 11:31 AM
10 hours ago 5,293 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3805937
Leon Goretzka (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images
Leon Goretzka (file pic).
Leon Goretzka (file pic).
Image: DPA/PA Images

SCHALKE O4 HAVE confirmed that Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka will join Bayern Munich at the end of this season on a free transfer, with the Bundesliga leaders beating Liverpool to his signature.

“Leon Goretzka informed us at the start of the week that he wants to leave the club and will join FC Bayern,” said Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel.

“We did everything to keep Leon at Schalke.”

Goretzka, 22, has scored six goals in 12 appearances for his country and made his breakthrough at the 2017 Confederations Cup, where he helped a Germany side missing their World Cup-winning stars beat Chile 1-0 in the final.

The right-footed Goretzka joined Schalke from VfL Bochum in 2013 and has scored 19 goals in 130 games for the Royal Blues.

He can play as a deep-lying midfielder, winger or attacking midfielder and his versatility will be a bonus for Bayern.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won’t hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure>

We can only offer second chances when we get honesty and openness in return>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Liverpool set sights on Man United, Chelsea look out-of-sorts and the Premier League talking points
Premier League clubs will pay special tribute to trailblazing black footballer Regis this weekend
Peter Crouch emerges as shock Chelsea target and the transfer window has gone mad
ARSENAL
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Mourinho tells United to forget Sanchez and focus on Burnley
Wenger: Alexis Sanchez loss won't hurt Arsenal as much as Van Persie departure
Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
'A trip to France is an assault on your senses. It's a good chance to show where we're at'
Pienaar returns from injury as Montpellier name star-studded side for Leinster
Sexton rested as Cullen makes six changes for Leinster's trip to Montpellier
MUNSTER
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
Munster select unchanged side for the first time this season
'You have that stigma with you forever' - Former Ulster forward on his doping ban
Here's what your province needs to happen in the decisive Champions Cup pool matches
SIX NATIONS
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
Luckless Vunipola adds to England's injury woe as he's ruled out for 12 weeks
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie