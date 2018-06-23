Flag

54 mins ago

HAVING OPENED THEIR 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico, Germany will look to get their first victory of the tournament against Sweden tonight.

With the Mexicans getting the better of South Korea earlier today, they sit top of Group F on six points while the Swedes are on three and the Germans have zero as it stands.

Champions four years ago, Joachim Low’s side really need a result in Sochi if they are to progress to the knockout stages. They were well below-par first time out, however, so an improved performance is essential.

Kick-off is 7pm.