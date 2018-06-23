The reigning champions need to bounce back with a win in Sochi this evening after losing out to Mexico.
GOAL! Germany 0-1 Sweden (Ola Toivonen)
Substitution – That’s the end of Rudy’s game. The midfielder throws his shirt on the ground after being told that he won’t be going back on. Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan takes his place.
Rudy is down receiving treatment after catching a trailing leg of Toivonen in the head. His nose is bleeding heavily, so he’ll have to go off and get cleaned up.
Penalty or not? What do you reckon?
Chance for Sweden as Berg gets through on goal. The Germany defence is looking a bit shaky. pic.twitter.com/nBIxe6GjuF— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 23, 2018
What a chance for Sweden! A mistake by Rudiger gifts Berg an opening and he storms towards goal. Just as the striker is about to pull the trigger, Boateng gets a challenge in.
Replays show that it may actually have been a foul.
Draxler heavily-involved in good play for German again, putting the ball across the Swedish goalmouth, but there is no team-mate on-hand to tap home.
Moments later, Reus latches onto Kimmich’s ball and attempts to square his pass to Werner, but Lindelof puts it out for a corner.
A great run by Forsberg, who goes past a couple of Germany defenders but the RB Leipzig forward is eventually snuffed out. He complains that he’s been fouled, but no free-kick is given.
A bright start from Germany, and they really should be ahead after just three minutes! An attack down the right produces the opportunity, and Julian Draxler shoots at goal from a central area. It’s blocked by a Swedish body and hacked clear, however.
Kick-off – Sweden, in their change strip of navy and yellow, get the game going. The Germans are wearing the traditional white and black kit.
So, how do you see it going?
Low makes four changes to his side with Mesut Ozil dropped in favour of Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus. Jonas Hector, Antonio Rudiger and Sebastian Rudy also get called up in place of Marvin Plattenhardt, Mats Hummels and Sami Khedira.
For Sweden, who beat South Korea 1-0 in their first game, Victor Lindelof of Manchester United replaces Leeds United’s Pontus Jansson.
Germany: Neuer, Kimmich, Rudiger, Boateng, Hector, Kroos, Rudy, Muller, Reus, Draxler, Werner.
Sweden: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson, Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Toivonen, Berg.
HAVING OPENED THEIR 2018 World Cup with a 1-0 defeat to Mexico, Germany will look to get their first victory of the tournament against Sweden tonight.
With the Mexicans getting the better of South Korea earlier today, they sit top of Group F on six points while the Swedes are on three and the Germans have zero as it stands.
Champions four years ago, Joachim Low’s side really need a result in Sochi if they are to progress to the knockout stages. They were well below-par first time out, however, so an improved performance is essential.
Kick-off is 7pm.
