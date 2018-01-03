  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for Wales as injury-stricken George North a doubt for Six Nations opener

The winger suffered a fresh injury that will require four weeks of rehabilitation.

By The42 Team Wednesday 3 Jan 2018, 7:30 PM
11 hours ago 3,038 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3780053
Wales winger George North
Wales winger George North
Wales winger George North

WALES WINGER GEORGE North faces a race to be fit for the start of the Six Nations after sustaining a knee injury that will require four weeks of rehabilitation.

North made his first appearance since October in Northampton Saints’ 50-21 Premiership loss to Harlequins at the weekend after missing Wales’ last set of internationals due to an injury to his posterior cruciate ligament, and it is not yet known if the latest knock is a recurrence of the same issue.

The 25-year-old came on as a first-half replacement for Ahsee Tuala before being forced to come off in the 65th minute.

“While it’s disappointing that George will be missing ahead of Saturday’s game, this injury means an opportunity for another player in the squad to step up to the plate,” Saints’ technical coaching consultant Alan Gaffney said.

“I’m sure George will be diligent in his rehab and we all wish him a swift recovery.”

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign with a home fixture against Scotland on February 3.

North is to leave Saints at the end of the season to return to Wales.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Arnold out of Munster’s Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card

Cruel blow for Ireland U20s star Doris as he’s ruled out of Six Nations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
McClean reveals house robbed while he played in West Brom game
McClean reveals house robbed while he played in West Brom game
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
ARSENAL
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
As it happened: Arsenal v Chelsea, Premier League
Arsenal complete signing of young Greek defender Mavropanos
FOOTBALL
Costa marks Atletico return with debut goal four months after joining from Chelsea
Costa marks Atletico return with debut goal four months after joining from Chelsea
Villarreal star Bakambu set for €40m Chinese Super League switch
'Fighting day by day': Silva reveals City absence was due to premature birth of baby son
LEINSTER
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
'It's an exciting time. We've a good squad and everyone's on the same page'
New Year, new focus: McGrath puts November behind him to regain form and fitness
MUNSTER
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
'There was never any intention to leave': CJ wants to repay Munster and Ireland loyalty
Arnold out of Munster's Champions Cup games after three-week ban for red card
Ever-present Holland ruled out as injury-ravaged Munster lick wounds from Belfast

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie