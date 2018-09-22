Ex-Arsenal winger Gervinho runs the pitch to score outrageous Maradona-esque goal

Gervinho celebrates scoring on Saturday afternoon. Source: Imago/PA Images

FORMER ARSENAL FORWARD Gervinho was on the scoresheet as Parma defeated Cagliari 2-0 in Saturday’s Italian Serie A encounter, netting an outrageous strike where the Ivory Coast winger ran the length of the pitch.

The ex-Gunners’ forward joined the men in the Yellow and Blues stripes last month on a free transfer from Hebei China Fortune to end his three-year stay in China.

The Cote d’Ivoire international scored his second goal of the season in the 47th minute after Roberto Inglese had earlier opened the scoring for Roberto D’Aversa’s men in the 20th minute.

Gervinho was replaced by Massimo Gobbi with five minutes left to play as the Crusaders returned to winning ways after a five-game winless run.

