After 17 years and 656 appearances, Gianluigi Buffon set to leave Juventus - reports

JUVENTUS LEGEND GIANLUIGI Buffon is ready to swap Serie A for Ligue 1 as he prepares for his next challenge with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
According to Goal, the goalkeeper has agreed a two-year deal with the reigning Ligue 1 champions after an emotional farewell from Juventus.
Buffon will undergo medical exams on Friday, and will be presented as PSGâ€™s latest signing the following Monday.
He will be under contract at Parc des Princes until June 2019, with the option to extend his stay for a further season.
At 40Â Buffon is still considered one of the worldâ€™s elite keepers, having been the foundation of Juveâ€™s seven consecutive Serie A titles.
He made a total of 656 appearances for the Old Lady in a glittering 17-year spell, although he never managed to lift the Champions League with Juve.
Now he is tasked with the challenge of spearheading a new challenge for the top trophy with PSG, who will look to improve on a last-16 finish last season under the tutelage of new coach Thomas Tuchel.
