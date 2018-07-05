This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After 17 years and 656 appearances, Gianluigi Buffon set to leave Juventus - reports

The 40-year-old goalkeeper is reportedly close to sealing a PSG switch.

By The42 Team Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 11:18 PM
40 minutes ago 1,443 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4111436
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).
Gianluigi Buffon (file pic).

JUVENTUS LEGEND GIANLUIGI Buffon is ready to swap Serie A for Ligue 1 as he prepares for his next challenge with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Goal, the goalkeeper has agreed a two-year deal with the reigning Ligue 1 champions after an emotional farewell from Juventus.

Buffon will undergo medical exams on Friday, and will be presented as PSGâ€™s latest signing the following Monday.

He will be under contract at Parc des Princes until June 2019, with the option to extend his stay for a further season.

At 40Â Buffon is still considered one of the worldâ€™s elite keepers, having been the foundation of Juveâ€™s seven consecutive Serie A titles.

He made a total of 656 appearances for the Old Lady in a glittering 17-year spell, although he never managed to lift the Champions League with Juve.

Now he is tasked with the challenge of spearheading a new challenge for the top trophy with PSG, who will look to improve on a last-16 finish last season under the tutelage of new coach Thomas Tuchel.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

â€˜Colombia are probably the dirtiest team Iâ€™ve ever come up againstâ€™>

Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez
Hazard makes football beautiful, swoons Martinez
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'To me he's not an actor... Neymar in the future will be the best in the world'
'To me he's not an actor... Neymar in the future will be the best in the world'
'Colombia are probably the dirtiest team I've ever come up against'
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
ENGLAND
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
FRANCE
After impressing at the World Cup, â‚¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
After impressing at the World Cup, â‚¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
IRISH OPEN
McIlroy sparkles tee-to-green but missed putts lead to opening-round frustration
McIlroy sparkles tee-to-green but missed putts lead to opening-round frustration
'My short game was good enough to handle the odd bad shot': Harrington one off the lead at Irish Open
Donaghy, McCoy and Murphy amongst the sporting stars in action at Irish Open pro-am

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie