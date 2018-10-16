This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gibraltar put 22-game losing streak behind them with second straight win in three days

They claimed their first-ever victory in a competitive international against Armenia on Saturday.

By AFP Tuesday 16 Oct 2018, 10:40 PM
1 hour ago 4,083 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4290467
Image: Marcus Moreno
Image: Marcus Moreno

LITTLE GIBRALTAR ROUNDED off a memorable few days by beating Liechtenstein 2-1 on Tuesday to grab their second consecutive competitive win after a previous run of 22 defeats.

Having claimed their first-ever victory in a competitive international with a 1-0 success in Armenia on Saturday, the Gibraltans came from behind to edge out Liechtenstein.

Second-half strikes from George Cabrera and Joseph Chipolina cancelled out Dennis Salanovic’s early opener for the visitors on the Iberian Peninsula.

Since Gibraltar joined UEFA in 2013, they have suffered a series of heavy defeats, losing to Poland 8-1 and 7-0 and 7-0 against Germany and the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Their worst defeat was a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Belgium in World Cup qualifying in 2017.

But now they will be dreaming of qualifying for Euro 2020 through the Nations League — they sit just three points behind leaders Macedonia in Group 4 of League D.

Elsewhere, Georgia secured promotion to League C, and a place in the play-offs for the European Championship, with a 3-0 victory in Latvia.

Ukraine also booked at least a play-off spot as Ruslan Malinovsky scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic which wrapped up promotion to League A.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Get the chequebook out! Floyd Mayweather talks up potential Khabib clash
    Conor McGregor throws pass for Cowboys before big Dallas win
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    FOOTBALL
    Griezmann delivers LÃ¶w blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    Miranda heads 93rd-minute winner as Brazil defeat Argentina in sapping Saudi Arabia heat
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    Why a loss tonight could have a big impact on Ireland's hopes of playing in Dublin at Euro 2020
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales?
    WALES
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    Robinson and O'Brien selected in Ireland's team to face Wales
    More of the same won't suffice: 5 talking points ahead of Ireland-Wales
    'It was a great experience and hopefully I can look forward to many more'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie