This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Incredible scenes as Gibraltar win first ever game after 22 consecutive defeats since 2013

The nation joined Uefa in 2013 and have suffered a series of heavy defeats ever since.

By AFP Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 8:24 PM
28 minutes ago 2,769 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4285296

Screen Shot 2018-10-13 at 20.22.57 Goalscorer Joseph Luis Chipolina celebrates at full-time.

GIBRALTAR FINALLY WON their first competitive match after 22 defeats on Saturday when they beat Armenia — who featured Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan — 1-0 in the Uefa Nations League.

A penalty in the 50th minute by captain Roy Chipolina gave Gibraltar the three points in Yerevan.

It was just the tiny territory’s third win since they joined Uefa following friendly victories against Malta in 2014 and Latvia in March this year.

Saturday’s win came despite an organisational blunder at the start of the game when local authorities played the national anthem of Liechtenstein instead of Gibraltar.

“The Armenian FA has apologised to the Head of Delegation representing the Gibraltar FA in Yerevan for the oversight and an announcement has been made at the national stadium apologising for the error,” tweeted the Gibraltar FA.

Since Gibraltar joined Uefa in 2013, they have suffered a series of heavy defeats, losing to Poland 8-1 and 7-0 and 7-0 against Germany and the Republic of Ireland in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Their worst defeat was a 9-0 hammering at the hands of Belgium in World Cup qualifying in 2017.

© – AFP 2018

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    Ulster batter the Tigers with second-half surge as McFarland's men earn big win
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    'I've been waiting two years for this': Fit-again Coetzee eager to pay Ulster back
    LEINSTER
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    As it happened: Leinster v Wasps, Champions Cup
    'I really enjoyed my time at Leinster but knew Johnny was only gone for two years'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace
    Teenager Sancho saluted for realising his talent would be wasted at Man City
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    LIVE: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    LIVE: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    Poll: Who will win tonight's Nations League clash between Ireland and Denmark?
    Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie